The NBA released its last two minute report of Tuesday’s Phoenix Suns loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament and backed up a controversial timeout call in the closing 10 seconds.

Phoenix trailed 105-103 after a Kevin Durant bucket and poked the ball away from Lakers wing Austin Reaves after the following inbounds pass. Lakers star LeBron James called timeout during the scramble, and it was awarded with seven seconds on the clock. Los Angeles won the game 106-103.

The report’s explanation: “LAL is granted a timeout when Reaves (LAL) recovers the ball and pins it against his leg, before he loses it again.”

Lakers got this timeout call on what seemed to be a loose ball 👀 pic.twitter.com/j1xdODEgNo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2023

It was the same answer from the pool report, when crew chief Josh Tiven said Reaves had the ball pinned against his leg which constituted possession.

After the game, Suns star Devin Booker said, “The whole world seen it … It is what it is, refs miss calls sometimes but when they’re that obvious, it’s tough.” Head coach Frank Vogel called it a loose ball and an extremely disappointing situation.

The report also addressed Lakers wing Cam Reddish’s reach-in foul on Booker that stopped a fast break with 40 seconds left. The transition take foul rule does not apply during the final two minutes of the game.

There were three incorrect no calls on the list that benefitted the Suns down the stretch.

With the Suns out of the tournament, they will face the Sacramento Kings at home on Friday.

