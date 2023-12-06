Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Lakers’ timeout vs. Suns ruled correct call on NBA last 2 minute report

Dec 6, 2023, 4:14 PM | Updated: 5:19 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The NBA released its last two minute report of Tuesday’s Phoenix Suns loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament and backed up a controversial timeout call in the closing 10 seconds.

Phoenix trailed 105-103 after a Kevin Durant bucket and poked the ball away from Lakers wing Austin Reaves after the following inbounds pass. Lakers star LeBron James called timeout during the scramble, and it was awarded with seven seconds on the clock. Los Angeles won the game 106-103.

The report’s explanation: “LAL is granted a timeout when Reaves (LAL) recovers the ball and pins it against his leg, before he loses it again.”

RELATED STORIES

It was the same answer from the pool report, when crew chief Josh Tiven said Reaves had the ball pinned against his leg which constituted possession.

After the game, Suns star Devin Booker said, “The whole world seen it … It is what it is, refs miss calls sometimes but when they’re that obvious, it’s tough.” Head coach Frank Vogel called it a loose ball and an extremely disappointing situation.

The report also addressed Lakers wing Cam Reddish’s reach-in foul on Booker that stopped a fast break with 40 seconds left. The transition take foul rule does not apply during the final two minutes of the game.

There were three incorrect no calls on the list that benefitted the Suns down the stretch.

With the Suns out of the tournament, they will face the Sacramento Kings at home on Friday.

Phoenix Suns

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Are players (finally) buying into the NBA In-Season Tournament? Looks like it to Ron Wolfley

Play on the court appears to have swayed Ron Wolfley and Luke Lapinski into thinking that players are finally buying into the NBA In-Season Tournament. But do fans agree?

6 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Wolf & Luke break down what when wrong in the Phoenix Suns’ in-season tournament loss to the Lakers

Not much looked like it was going right for the Phoenix Suns against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals. Ron Wolfley and Luke Lapinski recap the game. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

7 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: No defending NBA referees after Phoenix Suns in-season tournament loss to LA Lakers

Usually one to defend NBA officials in past seasons, Dan Bickley dives into why poorly officiated games are bad for the league following a late controversial call in the Phoenix Suns’ in-season tournament loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Photos: Getty Images

8 hours ago

Austin Reaves of the Lakers is trapped by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant of the Suns...

Kevin Zimmerman

Suns’ Vogel incensed at Lakers’ timeout by LeBron James as Austin Reaves lost possession

The Suns thought they were about to tie the game, but the Lakers' LeBron James called a timeout after Austin Reaves lost possession.

9 hours ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns dives for the ball against Jaxson Hayes #11 of the Los Angeles ...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns exit in-season tournament in controversial fashion vs. Lakers

The Phoenix Suns sure made the NBA In-Season Tournament eventful, giving it its first controversy in a loss to the Lakers.

18 hours ago

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers takes a shot against the Phoenix Suns in the first half ...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns eliminated from NBA In-Season Tournament by Lakers

The Phoenix Suns were eliminated from the NBA In-Season Tournament on Tuesday, falling to the Los Angeles Lakers.

18 hours ago

Lakers’ timeout vs. Suns ruled correct call on NBA last 2 minute report