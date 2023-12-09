After Golden State’s 123-115 loss to the Suns on Nov. 22 at Footprint Center, Warriors coach Steve Kerr complained to the media in his postgame press conference that his team couldn’t hear each other when trying to communicate during the game.

“When a team competes together you know it you feel it. It’s communication. It’s playing with force; it’s playing downhill,” Kerr said after last month’s game at Footprint Center. “It’s playing with great communication, you can hear everybody talking defensively. Although, in this building, you can’t hear anything. It’s like a club. It’s like a South Beach club out there. What are we doing? I’m being dead serious. I couldn’t hear anything out there. It’s just the whole game, there’s just this thumping techno club music. Can we just have a basketball game anymore? What the hell?”

Steve Kerr was not a fan of the blaring club music in the Suns’ arena 😅 pic.twitter.com/kkhP02Fbj8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 23, 2023

The Suns then proceeded to troll the Warriors coach by having DJ Chris Villa sample and loop Steve Kerr’s Footprint Center noise complaint during halftime of the Suns’ 114-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

The DJ in Phoenix last night remixed in the clip of Steve Kerr complaining about the music played during Suns games. 🤣🤣🤣 (🎥: @ThomasBuckets78)pic.twitter.com/r7HiLKiumW — theScore (@theScore) December 9, 2023

The trolling didn’t start Friday, either. After the game last month, Footprint Center’s X account updated its bio to “Downtown Phoenix’s newest South Beach club.”

Who knows what to expect when the Warriors visit the Suns at Footprint Center on Tuesday night?

