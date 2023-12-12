Close
Suns’ Kevin Durant makes All-Tournament Team for NBA In-Season Tournament

Dec 11, 2023, 5:26 PM

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on before playing against the Philadelphia 76ers at the ...

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on before playing against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on November 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is one of five players that was named to the NBA’s first All-Tournament Team for the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. The players were selected based on their performance in group play and the knockout rounds.

Durant was on a Suns team that went 3-1 in the group stage before falling in the quarterfinals to the Los Angeles Lakers. Across those four games Durant played in, he averaged 34.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 3.3 turnovers per game while shooting 60.9% from the field and 69.6% at 3-point range.

He is joined by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Lakers guard/forward LeBron James. All four of those players were unanimous selections by the 20 media members voting while Durant led the way amongst the rest receiving votes.

The Lakers defeated the Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans to take down the Western Conference portion of the knockout stage of the in-season tournament, where they took down the Pacers in the title game. James was named the MVP of the in-season tournament.

Phoenix wrapped up its week after the loss to the Lakers by falling to the Sacramento Kings on Friday, the first game of five in a row at home. Tuesday’s tip off is against the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

