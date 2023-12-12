Close
Warriors coach Steve Kerr approves of Suns’ ‘South Beach club’ remix

Dec 12, 2023, 1:08 PM

Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors shouts to his team while playing the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena on November 08, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY HABOOB BLOG


Steve Kerr knows how this works. When the Golden State Warriors head coach last month complained about the “South Beach club” musical selections when visiting the Phoenix Suns’ home arena, there was a strong possibility he would hear about it.

He did, especially this past week when DJ Chris Villa put together a halftime show that remixed Kerr’s quotes of distain for the music stylings and its volume.

“I had about 100 people send me the tweet. I’m ready (to hear it),” Kerr said Monday ahead of another Suns hosting of the Warriors. “I think it’s hilarious. I love it. We’re in the entertainment business, stuff like that is great. I may have to respond with something of my own. We’ll see what that is.”

And with that, Kerr knows that Suns fans and the game experience crew Tuesday at Footprint Center will be on top of it.

“Given the game atmosphere last time with the South Beach club music, I’m expecting it to be even more techno, even louder,” Kerr said. “Our timeouts — we may not be able to actually even hold a timeout. So I’ll just tell the guys ‘go get ’em’ and we’ll see what happens.”

Kerr found himself in this discussion because of a tangent he went off on when talking about good communication when Golden State last visited Phoenix.

“… In this building, you can’t hear anything. It’s like a club,” he said on Nov. 22. “It’s like a South Beach club out there. What are we doing? I’m being dead serious. I couldn’t hear anything out there. It’s just the whole game, there’s just this thumping techno club music. Can we just have a basketball game anymore? What the hell?”

That got remixed into more club music.

Kerr will have to get used to it. Asked by Warriors reporters on Monday about whether he expected the South Beach vibes to turn into Ibiza vibes, the head coach had this to say:

“Let’s hope, because that’s where I really like to hang out in summers.”

