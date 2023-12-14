NBA basketball on Christmas Day has become an annual holiday tradition.

And Suns forward Kevin Durant features in two advertisements in the NBA’s new “The Gift of Game” Christmas Day campaign marketing the five games on this year’s Christmas Day slate.

The 30-second spot features animated figurines of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler, Jalen Brunson, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Luka Dončić, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, LeBron James, Nikola Jokić and Jayson Tatum all battling it out on the court.

The ad begins with a young girl who spots Santa wearing the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Reverse Grinch” sneakers go up through the chimney before the basketball stars break out from the presents they were wrapped in.

A snowman ornament then passes a basketball to Jokić before an epic full-court game breaks out where Durant is seen serving up a lob to LeBron James who slams it home.

The ad ends as a family is gathered on the staircase watching the action and a young boy says in awe, “best Christmas ever.”

The Durant figurine is also featured in an additional spot with Dončić. Durant, donning the Nike KD16 “Ms. Wanda” sneakers, and Dončić, donning the Luka 2 “Field Trip” sneakers, are seen complimenting each other’s kicks before a life-size grandpa appears only to outdo the two by wearing the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Reverse Grinch,” while a young girl walks by and says, “nice kicks, grandpa.”

The advertisements were produced by Translation, directed by Dave Scanlon and feature live-action and animation by Passion Pictures.

The Suns host the Mavericks at Footprint Center on Christmas with tipoff slated for 8:30 p.m. Before that, the Bucks visit the Knicks, the Nuggets host the Warriors, the Celtics and Lakers square-off in Los Angeles and the Heat host the 76ers.

