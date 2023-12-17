Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Bradley Beal out vs. former team Wizards Sunday; likely to miss weeks, report says

Dec 16, 2023, 5:42 PM | Updated: 5:56 pm

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns ruled guard Bradley Beal out for Sunday’s game against his former team the Washington Wizards with a right ankle sprain, and The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported he is likely to miss a few more weeks.

Beal turned his ankle after landing on New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo’s heel on a 3-pointer in the first quarter of Friday’s game. He made the ensuing free throw after a flagrant 1 was called but exited and did not return. Head coach Frank Vogel said his X-rays were negative after falling to New York.

It is another setback to a frustrating season for Beal, his first in the Valley after 11 years in Washington. Back issues kept him out the first seven games, he returned for three and missed the next dozen due to his back. The veteran played two more games before Friday’s injury.

“You can see the disappointment on his face, so that’s my biggest concern is keeping him lifted,” Vogel said after Friday’s game. “He’ll get back soon enough, but it’s been frustrating injury type of season for him and in terms for us? Injuries are a part of the game. You can’t get caught up in that and you move on.”

“No negative feelings, it is next man up,” Kevin Durant added. “This is pro sports, we been a part of it this for long time. Guys get injured, (expletive) happens.”

Sunday would have been Beal’s first game against the Wizards, who traded him and Jordan Goodwin to the Suns last offseason in a three-team deal that shipped Chris Paul and Landry Shamet to Washington. Paul was rerouted to the Golden State Warriors.

Suns’ Josh Okogie, Eric Gordon injury statuses

As for the rest of Sunday’s injury report, the Suns won’t have wing Josh Okogie for another game due to a right hip injury. He has missed the last two contests.

Guard Eric Gordon is probable to return after missing a pair of games to a right lower leg contusion, while forward Nassir Little is questionable with left knee soreness.

Gordon last played Tuesday against Golden State.

The Wizards snapped a six-game losing streak on Friday against the Indiana Pacers. They won’t have Shamet for the fifth straight game (ribs), while 2022 first-round pick Johnny Davis (calf) and veteran guard Delon Wright (knee) are also unavailable.

The opening tip is at 6 p.m. from Footprint Center.

Suns’ Bradley Beal out vs. former team Wizards Sunday; likely to miss weeks, report says