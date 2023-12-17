Suns claim PG Theo Maledon on 2-way contract

The Phoenix Suns added to their point guard depth with the waiver claim of Theo Maledon to a two-way contract, the team announced Sunday.

Maledon was waived by the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday and will now join his third team in four NBA seasons after the Suns were awarded their waiver claim. He will wear No. 12 for Phoenix.

He started as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder after being traded on his 2022 draft night — where he was selected 34th overall out of LDLC ASVEL in France and the Euroleague.

After playing 116 games over two seasons with the Thunder, he played 57 games over two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets.

He has career NBA averages of 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists (1.6 turnovers) and 0.8 steals per game on 37.3% shooting and 31.0% from distance.

Over 104 games with ASVEL, the team that at one time housed Victor Wembanyama and has basketball legend Tony Parker as its president, Maledon averaged 6.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists (1.5 turnovers) playing as a teenager in one of the most competitive basketball environments outside of the U.S.

He has won three medals for the French national team, including gold in the 2017 U16 European Championship, silver in the 2018 U17 World Cup and silver in the 2022 Eurobasket. He also played in the 2023 World Cup, where he averaged 12 points and 1.7 assists per game.

Though he has solid length for his position at 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, he was listed at just 175 pounds.

At 22 years old, Maledon becomes the youngest Sun on the roster, one year and four months younger than Nassir Little.

He joins fellow point guard Saben Lee and center Udoka Azubuike as the three two-way players on the Suns roster, filling the third and final two-way slot.