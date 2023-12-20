The Arizona Cardinals placed tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Josh Woods on injured reserve and signed two replacements in their stead on Wednesday.

Woods was one of four Cardinals players who tallied more than 60 tackles on the season while Swaim had 10 catches for 94 yards in his first season with the Cardinals.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon warned Swaim might not be able to play before Wednesday’s practice. Tight ends Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins will likely see an increased workload in Swaim’s absence.

Wood’s absence could open up playing time and evaluation for rookie Owen Pappoe with three games remaining on the season.

The Cardinals signed tight end Travis Vokolek from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad and activated linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams from their own practice squad to fill the roster spots.

Vokolek joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska. He had 20 catches for 240 yards and two touchdowns as a senior in 2022.

The Cardinals take on the Chicago Bears on Christmas Eve with kickoff scheduled for 2:25 p.m. Listen to the game on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

