An illness for Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker required a gameday amendment to the team’s injury report Sunday morning before a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Baker played through it to record five tackles, but his postgame post on X shed a little light — maybe too much — on his sickness.

Give it all you got. That’s the name of the game. I Appreciate the cardinals fans who attended today. 🤮 and 💩 wasn’t going to stop me from playing in front of the loyal!! Thank you. — Budda Baker (@Buddabaker3) December 18, 2023

The safety on Thursday elaborated — maybe too much — on what ailed him four days prior.

“There was a point where I was like, uh, I might defecate on myself,” Baker told reporters Thursday. “… And we were wearing all white. For me, personally, it was a matter of understanding that first, try to stop, you know, help my body. … I knew I was going to play, I knew I was going to give it all I had. I know there wasn’t much sleep out of it.

“Luckily those things did not happen.”

Baker said he felt just fine when he went to sleep Saturday but woke up around 1:30 a.m. The symptoms didn’t allow him to sleep until after gametime.

The veteran said he arrived to State Farm Stadium early to take IVs, as he couldn’t keep food or water down. He drank chicken broth before the game to get a few calories in him.

All of the prep worked.

And luckily, Baker’s all-white Cardinals jersey went to the locker room staffers with nothing more than grass stains and some sweat to be cleaned out.

