Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Yucky symptoms, Cardinals’ all-white jerseys worried Budda Baker

Dec 22, 2023, 7:24 AM

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals...

Running back Jordan Mason #24 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes the football past safety Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 45-29. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

An illness for Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker required a gameday amendment to the team’s injury report Sunday morning before a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Baker played through it to record five tackles, but his postgame post on X shed a little light — maybe too much — on his sickness.

RELATED STORIES

The safety on Thursday elaborated — maybe too much — on what ailed him four days prior.

“There was a point where I was like, uh, I might defecate on myself,” Baker told reporters Thursday. “… And we were wearing all white. For me, personally, it was a matter of understanding that first, try to stop, you know, help my body. … I knew I was going to play, I knew I was going to give it all I had. I know there wasn’t much sleep out of it.

“Luckily those things did not happen.”

Baker said he felt just fine when he went to sleep Saturday but woke up around 1:30 a.m. The symptoms didn’t allow him to sleep until after gametime.

The veteran said he arrived to State Farm Stadium early to take IVs, as he couldn’t keep food or water down. He drank chicken broth before the game to get a few calories in him.

All of the prep worked.

And luckily, Baker’s all-white Cardinals jersey went to the locker room staffers with nothing more than grass stains and some sweat to be cleaned out.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

James Conner runs the rock...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals run game vs. stingy Bears defense among Week 16 factors to watch

The Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears are gearing up for a ground-and-pound affair in their Week 16 matchup.

14 hours ago

Hollywood Brown makes a catch...

Arizona Sports

Injury report: Cardinals WRs Hollywood Brown, Greg Dortch remain out

The Arizona Cardinals were battling injuries at wide receiver leading into their Christmas Eve game against the Chicago Bears.

17 hours ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: The Lo Down: Has Zaven Collins been better than the numbers suggest this season?

Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live to Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/listen-live/ Follow the team: https://bit.ly/3R0PIAJ ARIZONA SPORTS SOCIAL MEDIA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ArizonaSports/ X: https://x.com/azsports TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@arizonasports987 […]

19 hours ago

Kyler Murray hands off to James Conner...

Tyler Drake

Ball security critical for Cardinals against turnover-hungry Bears

Ball security, or lack thereof, can be the difference between an Arizona Cardinals win or loss, especially this week against the Bears.

2 days ago

Josh Woods #10 of the Arizona Cardinals tackles Gus Edwards #35 of the Baltimore Ravens during the ...

Tom Kuebel

Cardinals place tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Josh Woods on injured reserve

The Arizona Cardinals will be without tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Josh Woods for the rest of the regular season as they were placed on injured reserve on Wednesday.

2 days ago

John Samuel Shenker of the Las Vegas Raiders...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals sign TE Shenker, LB Taylor to practice squad roster

The Arizona Cardinals added former Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker and re-signed linebacker Davion Taylor to the practice squad.

2 days ago

Yucky symptoms, Cardinals’ all-white jerseys worried Budda Baker