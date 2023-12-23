Report: Phoenix Suns’ Eric Gordon desires more looks on offense

Eric Gordon wants more looks.

The Phoenix Suns’ veteran guard and offseason signee told Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes he planned to speak to head coach Frank Vogel about his role in the offense after getting up a season-low two shots in Friday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings. He didn’t score in 25 minutes played, which had not happened since last February as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Suns continue to look for an identity with such a new roster around Devin Booker and injuries making any sense of continuity a challenge. They have dropped eight of the last 11 games.

