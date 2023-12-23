Report: Phoenix Suns’ Eric Gordon desires more looks on offense
Dec 23, 2023, 12:59 PM
(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
Eric Gordon wants more looks.
The Phoenix Suns’ veteran guard and offseason signee told Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes he planned to speak to head coach Frank Vogel about his role in the offense after getting up a season-low two shots in Friday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings. He didn’t score in 25 minutes played, which had not happened since last February as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Suns continue to look for an identity with such a new roster around Devin Booker and injuries making any sense of continuity a challenge. They have dropped eight of the last 11 games.
“No question. Everybody knows the type of player I am and what I’m about. I came here to win, but what I do is score. And I think when I score, it really opens up the door for a lot of people because I can score in big games and in big ways. That’s just what it is.”
Gordon told Haynes his role was different earlier this season, but “Lately I haven’t been getting hardly any touches.” He averaged 13.4 field-goal attempts per game over his first seven contests and 12.1 during his first 16.
He is down to nine attempts in the last two games in 54 minutes.
Gordon has played 24 games this season and is averaging 13.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.1 rebounds. He has shot 39% from 3 and 45.5% from the field.
The 34-year-old is Phoenix’s leading scorer outside the Big 3 (Kevin Durant, Booker and Bradley Beal), which has played 24 minutes together so far.
He missed a pair of games last week due to a calf contusion/soreness.