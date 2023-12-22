Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Eddie Johnson: Bol Bol and Saben Lee haven’t gotten a chance in Suns rotation

Dec 22, 2023, 8:47 AM | Updated: 9:23 am

Bol Bol #11 of the Phoenix Suns checks into the second half of the NBA game against the Denver Nugg...

Bol Bol #11 of the Phoenix Suns checks into the second half of the NBA game against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on October 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY TOM KUEBEL


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns are searching for answers amid a 10-game stretch where they’ve lost seven of those contests, including Tuesday against the Portland Trailblazers.

Color commentator Eddie Johnson thinks part of the answer could be hidden deep on the Suns bench in fan favorite Bol Bol and guard Saben Lee.

“Those two have not played. So I’m waiting to see if they can get some sincere minutes to see what they can do,” Johnson said on Wolf & Luke on Thursday.

The two players have combined to appear in just 10 games overall with Bol averaging just 2.5 minutes in his six games played.

If there was ever an opportunity to see what the 7-foot-3, 24-year-old out of Oregon has in the tank, now might be the time with starting center Jusuf Nurkic out for personal reasons.

Guard depth is still an issue for the Suns as well with Bradley Beal tabled for the time being. Saben Lee could get a look if the Suns can’t figure out a winning rotation.

Despite the recent struggles the Suns have endured, it’s not all doom and gloom for the purple and orange.

They sit just 2.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers for the lead in the Pacific Division with a chance to narrow that lead with a win over the Kings on Friday.

