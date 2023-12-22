Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic is listed as out for Friday’s game in Sacramento against the Kings due to personal reasons.

In addition, wing Josh Okogie has been upgraded to questionable after missing the last four games because of a right hip strain.

Nurkic is the one Suns starter who has yet to be absent for a game this season, starting in all 27. He is averaging 12.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 26.6% at 3-point range.

Without Nurkic, the Suns could turn to either Drew Eubanks or Chimezie Metu to start at center in his place. Metu has made two starts this season but alongside Nurkic, where head coach Frank Vogel has been deploying Metu as more of a 4.

Okogie hasn’t played since coming out of Phoenix’s win over the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 12 before getting ruled out. His role has fluctuated this season, starting in 11 games but also playing less than 15 minutes in seven contests.

The 8 p.m. tip off can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

