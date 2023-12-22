Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Jusuf Nurkic out for Phoenix Suns vs. Kings due to personal reasons

Dec 21, 2023, 6:45 PM

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic is listed as out for Friday’s game in Sacramento against the Kings due to personal reasons.

In addition, wing Josh Okogie has been upgraded to questionable after missing the last four games because of a right hip strain.

Nurkic is the one Suns starter who has yet to be absent for a game this season, starting in all 27. He is averaging 12.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 26.6% at 3-point range.

Without Nurkic, the Suns could turn to either Drew Eubanks or Chimezie Metu to start at center in his place. Metu has made two starts this season but alongside Nurkic, where head coach Frank Vogel has been deploying Metu as more of a 4.

RELATED STORIES

Okogie hasn’t played since coming out of Phoenix’s win over the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 12 before getting ruled out. His role has fluctuated this season, starting in 11 games but also playing less than 15 minutes in seven contests.

The 8 p.m. tip off can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the first half of the NBA game against the Sacr...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker: ‘It’s time to pick it up’

The Phoenix Suns have to catch up after batches of inconsistent play have plagued them a third of the way through the season.

6 hours ago

Kevin Durant and Lil Wayne at the 2012 NBA All-Star Game...

Arizona Sports

Kevin Durant has an unreleased record with Lil Wayne

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has bars -- so says subject expert on bars Lil Wayne. Durant's bars could appear on Tha Carter VI.

7 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Empire of the Suns Podcast: The Suns need to be in urgent mode

Empire of the Suns Podcast: The Suns need to be in urgent mode. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live to Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/listen-live/ Follow […]

7 hours ago

Frank Vogel, Phoenix Suns head coach...

Kevin Zimmerman

The Suns’ biggest red flag: They’re not doing what they said they’d do

Nobody expected that a Frank Vogel-coached Phoenix Suns team with a Big Three would be searching for an identity.

1 day ago

Jerami Grant #9 of the Portland Trail Blazers, Kevin Durant #35 and Nassir Little #25 of the Phoeni...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns revert to same issues, lose to Blazers

The Suns started Tuesday's loss to the Blazers looking the part of a group responding to a bad few games. And then that same team showed up.

2 days ago

Keita Bates-Diop #21 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the NBA game at Footprint Center o...

Kellan Olson

Keita Bates-Diop out for Phoenix Suns due to migraine

Phoenix Suns wing Keita Bates-Diop was a late scratch for the team prior to Tuesday's matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers due to a migraine.

2 days ago

Jusuf Nurkic out for Phoenix Suns vs. Kings due to personal reasons