The Phoenix Suns received a couple big-time performances from the supporting cast on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks, as Chimezie Metu and Grayson Allen set season highs in scoring, although it came in a losing effort, 128-114.

Metu had a double-double off the bench by halftime with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and he set career highs with 23 points and 19 boards for the game. Metu is the first Suns player since Marcin Gortat during the 2010-11 season to record a first-half double-double as a reserve.

Allen caught fire in the third quarter with 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting and five 3s. He dropped 32 points on the night. Through three periods, Allen (27) had outscored Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combined (25 points).

The Suns trailed by as many as 15 but rallied to take the lead in the third quarter. The Suns started to get better looks as the first half went along, but the shots were not falling. Allen made the most of those looks after the break and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer after a steal late in the third.

Grayson Allen’s hustle and 3-pointer give the Suns the lead late in the 3Q! 📺 #NBAXmas on ESPN pic.twitter.com/bcdkn6mat7 — NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2023

Allen led all scorers not named Luka Doncic, who gave the Mavericks a 50-point night along with 15 assists in 44 minutes. Doncic scored his 10,000th career point on Christmas.

Booker finished with 20 points and Durant added 16 points and six turnovers.

Phoenix was outscored 37-22 and committed six turnovers in the fourth quarter of the loss, falling to 14-15 on the season.

The Suns visit the Rockets on Wednesday. Next time Phoenix gets a crack at Dallas will be Jan. 24 on the road.

