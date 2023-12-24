Suns players help kids with Christmas gifts and holiday essentials

For all of the Phoenix Suns’ deficiencies this season, they still rank second in the NBA in free throws made per game.

Coincidentally, many team members were seen passing out freebies to kids at a local Target store ahead of Christmas.

Chimezie Metu, Josh Okogie, Damion Lee, Drew Eubanks and Keita Bates-Diop were all seen with big smiles helping children shop.

A holiday shopping spree 🎁 The Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury Foundation partnered with the Creighton Community Foundation buying gifts and essentials for the kids! Shoutout to some of our guys for taking the time to give back this holiday season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Enqvdt0B0a — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 23, 2023

According to the Suns’ post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury Foundation participated in the event in partnership with the Creighton Community Foundation.

Hopefully the good vibes translate to good results on the floor as the Suns take on the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day.

The 8:30 p.m. tip off can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Follow @AZSports