Suns players help kids with Christmas gifts and holiday essentials

Dec 24, 2023, 11:36 AM | Updated: 2:49 pm

BY CHARACTER COUNTS


Arizona Sports

For all of the Phoenix Suns’ deficiencies this season, they still rank second in the NBA in free throws made per game.

Coincidentally, many team members were seen passing out freebies to kids at a local Target store ahead of Christmas.

Chimezie Metu, Josh Okogie, Damion Lee, Drew Eubanks and Keita Bates-Diop were all seen with big smiles helping children shop.

According to the Suns’ post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury Foundation participated in the event in partnership with the Creighton Community Foundation.

Hopefully the good vibes translate to good results on the floor as the Suns take on the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day.

The 8:30 p.m. tip off can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

James Conner of the Arizona Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Steelers...

Arizona Cardinals DT Jonathan Ledbetter...

Casa Grande Union High School...

Trey McBride lends a helping hand at Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale...

