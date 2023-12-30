Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Arizona Coyotes shut out Ducks for 6th win in last 7 games

Dec 29, 2023, 11:07 PM | Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 12:43 am

Lawson Crouse...

Lawson Crouse #67 of the Arizona Coyotes celebrate his goal with teammates during the second period against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on December 29, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Coyotes picked up a 2-0 road victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday with goaltender Connor Ingram stopping 28 shots in his fourth shutout of the season.

Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse scored Arizona’s two goals, and the Coyotes have won six of seven games entering the new year at 19-14-2 and in the first wild card spot.

The performance followed a four-goal comeback victory over the Colorado Avalanche at Mullett Arena on Wednesday.

“The last two games, I don’t think we wavered,” Arizona coach André Tourigny said. “I think we played solid every game. We’re consistent. I’m happy about the mindset, what we’re trying to do, the focus, the communication on the bench. Everything right now, it’s pretty good.”

The Coyotes took advantage of their first power play opportunity in the opening period during a chaotic sequence in which Keller scored his 13th goal of the season. Nick Schmaltz and Alexander Kerfoot earned assists after Matias Maccelli kept the puck in the zone after a pass got away.

Arizona nearly doubled the lead moments later when Jason Zucker lifted a backhander just over the goal, hitting the post.

Ingram saved 10 shots in the opening 20 minutes.

“Not a lot I didn’t see, so that’s huge,” Ingram said. “When you see it, you’re probably going to stop it. So I think we did a great job of that and got it done. Let’s get out of here and go home.”

RELATED STORIES

Crouse scored his team-leading 16th goal of the year during the second period off a cross-ice pass from Maccelli. Crouse has goals in three of his last four games.

Another notable moment from the second period involved a skirmish between Jack McBain and Anaheim’s Sam Carrick, with the latter landing an uppercut in some traffic. The two went to the box, where Carrick made his feelings known on camera. Carrick got four minutes and McBain two.

Arizona matched its road victory total from last season. The Coyotes had an NHL-worst seven road wins last season while finishing seventh in the Central Division, but this seventh road victory of the new season moved Arizona up to fourth in the division in its final game of 2023.

Anaheim was shut out for the third time in 10 games and the second time in four games on its current eight-game homestand.

“They outworked us, and they won 70% of the 1-on-1 puck battles,” Ducks coach Greg Cronin said. “We couldn’t make a pass. We couldn’t hit tape. To me, it looked like they came out to win a hockey game, we came out to play hockey. … That game easily could have been 5-0.″

The Coyotes won two of the three games they’ll play this year against Anaheim with an overtime defeat.

Arizona returns home for five games, starting Tuesday against the Florida Panthers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Arizona Coyotes

Jack McBain #22 of the Arizona Coyotes celebrates with Jason Zucker #16 and Sean Durzi #50 after sc...

David Veenstra

Arizona Coyotes complete comeback by capitalizing on Mullett Arena crowd

After the Coyotes' 5-4 overtime victory in which Arizona scored five unanswered goals, general manager Bill Armstrong credited Mullett Arena.

1 day ago

Coyotes Game winner celebration...

Associated Press

Coyotes overcome 4-goal deficit to stun Avalanche 5-4 in OT

Jack McBain scored with 20 seconds left in the overtime and the Arizona Coyotes overcame a four-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Wednesday night.

2 days ago

Clayton Keller and the Coyotes are threatening to sneak into the playoffs early in the 2023-24 seas...

Tom Kuebel

Here’s what’s on the Coyotes’ Christmas list, and Arizona’s New Year’s resolutions

Here's what the Arizona Coyotes should have on their Christmas list and some New Year's resolutions for the team heading into 2024.

5 days ago

Connor Ingram...

Damon Allred

Coyotes caught in Avalanche as win streak gets halted

The Arizona Coyotes fell on the road to a Colorado Avalanche team that's won five straight on its home ice in Denver.

6 days ago

Karel Vejmelka has been named player of the week by the NHLPA. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)...

Tom Kuebel

Karel Vejmelka wins NHLPA Player of the Week honors

Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka wins NHLPA player of the week honors for leading the team to three straight wins while surrendering just two goals.

7 days ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: What is on your wish list for Arizona Sports teams this holiday season?

What is on your wish list for Arizona Sports teams this holiday season? Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live to Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/listen-live/ Follow […]

8 days ago

Arizona Coyotes shut out Ducks for 6th win in last 7 games