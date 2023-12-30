Phoenix Suns forward Josh Okogie is listed as probable for Sunday’s home game against the Orlando Magic, while forward Nassir Little was ruled out with knee soreness.

Suns coach Frank Vogel said both Okogie and Little were limited to walk-through activities at practice on Saturday, but Okogie is expected to play.

Okogie sprained his ankle on Christmas against Dallas and was limited to 12 minutes in the loss against the Mavericks. He was 0-for-5 from the field, including 0-for-3 for behind the arc.

The former first-round pick from Georgia Tech returned and played 10 minutes in Phoenix’s win over Houston on Wednesday but was seen experiencing right ankle discomfort. As a result, he missed Friday’s home victory over Charlotte.

The ankle setback came after Okogie missed five games because of a right hip strain he suffered in Phoenix’s win over Golden State on Dec. 12. Before exiting vs. the Warriors, Okogie had 10 points in 11 minutes. Okogie is averaging 6.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 39.1% from the field. He has started in 11 of the 25 games he has played in this season.

Little is still experiencing the same left knee soreness that he has dealt with since before the Christmas game.

“When (Little) has an off day, he starts to feel better,” Vogel said at practice on Saturday. “But the day after he plays, it’s a tendonitis type thing. It’s extreme soreness and something they just want to calm down for a few games.”

Little was also held out of Friday’s win over Charlotte. He played 16 minutes in the win over the Rockets and scored 7 points and grabbed 6 rebounds.

In the Christmas loss, Little was limited to only three minutes due to knee soreness. He was scratched earlier that night but was upgraded to questionable ahead of tip-off before it was announced he would play.

In 25 games this season (two starts), Little is averaging 5.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 48.4%. He also missed time earlier this season after suffering an orbital fracture.

Follow @veenstra_david