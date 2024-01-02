Close
Coyotes prospects clash, Czechia upsets Canada in IIHF world junior quarterfinals

Jan 2, 2024, 11:47 AM

Michael Hrabal celebrates after being selected 38th overall pick by the Arizona Coyotes during the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena on June 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


St. Louis Blues prospect Jakub Stancl scored his second goal of the game with 11.7 seconds left in third period as the Czech Republic beat Canada 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the IIHF world junior hockey championship, knocking one of the tournament favorites out in stunning fashion.

Tomas Cibulka had the other goal for the Czechs.

Arizona Coyotes goalie prospect Michael Hrabal stopped 28 of the 30 shots on goal for the Czechs to win. He has played all five games for the Czechs with an 89.8 save percentage.

The loss ends a run for Coyotes top-five prospects Conor Geekie and Maveric Lamoureux. Geekie scored two goals with an assist in five games, while Lamoureux tallied a goal and two assists for Canada.

Canada had won each of the previous two world junior tournaments and three of the past four.

Finland beat Slovakia 4-3 in overtime to also advance to the semifinals of the under-20 tournament. The United States played Latvia and host Sweden was set to face Switzerland in other quarterfinal action.

Arizona prospect Melker Thelin of Sweden has two appearances in four games for Sweden. He’s allowed four goals on 44 shots (90.9 save percentage).

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Arizona Coyotes prospects in the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship

F Conor Geekie, Canada (Wenatchee, WHL)

D Maveric Lamoureux, Canada (Drummondville, QMJHL)

G Michael Hrabal, Czechia (Massachusetts)

F Samu Bau, Finland (Ilves, Liiga)

F Julian Lutz, Germany (Green Bay, USHL)

F Adam Zlinka, Slovakia (Waterloo, USHL)

G Melker Thelin, Sweden (Bjorkloven, Sweden 2nd division)

Coyotes prospects clash, Czechia upsets Canada in IIHF world junior quarterfinals