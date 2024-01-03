Kevin Durant will miss his second game in a row for the Phoenix Suns with hamstring soreness.

Durant was listed on the team’s injury report again after he missed the team’s 109-88 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday and was replaced by Chimezie Metu in the starting lineup.

Head coach Frank Vogel said Durant hurt his leg late in the fourth quarter in a win over the Orland Magic.

Durant has been the Suns leading scorer this year and leads the team in minutes per game. He ranks second on the team in blocks and starts with 28.

Metu chipped in with 14 points, five rebounds, a steal and went 2-for-4 from downtown in the starting role.

The Suns face a more formidable challenge on Wednesday in a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, who sit in first place in the Pacific Division.

Damion Lee is also listed as out for the Suns while Nassir Little is listed as available with an orbital bone injury.

