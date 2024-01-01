Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Kevin Durant out for Suns vs. Blazers, Chimezie Metu to start

Jan 1, 2024, 2:13 PM | Updated: 5:36 pm

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a three-point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during ...

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a three-point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 13, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Nets defeated the Suns 116-112. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant will miss the first game of 2024 on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers at Footprint Center with a sore hamstring. Chimezie Metu will start in his place.

Durant has been efficient for the Suns during its recent three-game win streak, shooting better than 50% from the field in each while also racking up 32 assists.

He will take a seat on the second night of a back-to back and after logging a heavy workload of minutes since Christmas.

Durant played 43 minutes against the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day, 41 to start the win streak at Houston over the Rockets and 39 minutes apiece in wins over the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic.

RELATED STORIES

However, before the game, head coach Frank Vogel refuted the idea that Durant was just resting. Vogel said Durant tweaked the hamstring in the fourth quarter and finished the game despite it.

Durant is second on the team in starts (28) only trailing center Jusuf Nurkic. His 37.1 minutes per game is first on the team and is on pace for the most he’s played since the 2021-22 season with the Brooklyn Nets.

Eric Gordon is questionable with right calf soreness.

The Blazers won’t have center and former Sun Deandre Ayton (knee) or guard Anfernee Simons (illness). Shaedon Sharpe is questionable.

The Suns take on the Trail Blazers in the third matchup of the season between the two teams. The Suns took the first game in November with a 120-107 win at Footprint Center while the Blazers got revenge in Portland in mid-December with a 109-104 home win.

Tip off is set for 7:00 p.m. and can be heard on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

Phoenix Suns

Bol Bol...

Damon Allred

Suns’ Bol Bol throws down eurostep dunk in second quarter vs. Blazers

Suns center Bol Bol was part of the rotation early against the Trail Blazers, and it didn't take long for him to make the most of it.

25 minutes ago

Ish Wainright #23 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts during the first quarter against the Dallas ...

Kellan Olson

Former Suns F Ish Wainright returns ‘home’ in Phoenix after going to Blazers

Ish Wainright only spent two seasons in Phoenix but you would have guessed his Suns tenure was for a decade with how many reunions he had.

1 hour ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after dunking during the second half against the Orland...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns’ balanced scoring effort takes down Magic for 3rd straight win

The Phoenix Suns got enough from their Big 3 over patches of the game and were solid in other areas to beat the Orlando Magic.

22 hours ago

corbin carroll...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports’ year in review: The top storylines in 2023

Audio montages for the 2023 calendar year highlighted by the Arizona Diamondbacks' World Series run and Phoenix Suns drastic changes.

2 days ago

Josh Okogie #2 of the Phoenix Suns looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the ...

David Veenstra

Phoenix Suns’ Josh Okogie probable, Nassir Little out for game vs. Orlando Magic

Suns forward Josh Okogie is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Magic, while forward Nassir Little is out with knee soreness.

2 days ago

Goran Dragić #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers at US Airwa...

David Veenstra

Former Suns guard Goran Dragić announces plan to retire after 15 NBA seasons

Goran Dragić, who played six seasons with the Phoenix Suns, announced he will retire after the end of the season.

2 days ago

Kevin Durant out for Suns vs. Blazers, Chimezie Metu to start