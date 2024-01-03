Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries heads to IR with torn ACL

Jan 3, 2024, 10:25 AM | Updated: 10:30 am

DJ Humphries...

D.J. Humphries #74 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries will miss the season finale against the Seattle Seahawks with a torn ACL, head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Wednesday.

“He’s got a torn ACL so we’ll go through the process of getting that fixed and he’ll be back better than ever,” Gannon added.

That could lead the Cardinals to begin 2024 with a new left tackle.

Backup Kelvin Beachum, who is under contract through next year, as well as 2023 first-round draft pick Paris Johnson Jr. could play left tackle.

Beachum will play left tackle against Seattle, Gannon said.

RELATED STORIES

What is Cardinals OT D.J. Humphries’ contract outlook, injury history?

Humphries has two years left on his current contract, though there are significant cap savings if he were to be cut.

The cap hit for 2024 and 2025 sits at nearly $23 million, while the dead cap value on the 30-year-old’s deal is $13.8 million next season and $6.9 million in 2025, per Spotrac.

He has started all 98 of his games played since being drafted 24th overall in 2015.

Humphries didn’t play as a rookie before becoming a staple in Arizona’s offensive line in 2016. He appeared in only 14 of 32 regular season games over the next two years due to multiple knee injuries, including a dislocated kneecap and MCL injury.

He returned and for three straight years appeared in 16 games, making the 2021 Pro Bowl.

Humphries appeared in eight games last year due before heading to IR due to a back issue.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Jonathan Gannon talks with Kyler Murray during a game...

Tyler Drake

Jonathan Gannon ‘more convicted’ that Kyler Murray is Cardinals’ franchise QB

There's no doubt in Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's mind that Kyler Murray is the team's franchise quarterback.

22 hours ago

Kyler Murray wears a Sidney Crosby sweater before facing the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 31, 2023....

Haboob Blog

Here’s why Kyler Murray wore a Sidney Crosby Penguins jersey in Philadelphia

Kyler Murray got on Philadelphia's bad side before an Arizona Cardinals win by wearing a Sidney Crosby Penguins jersey.

23 hours ago

Michael Carter celebrates a touchdown catch in Philadelphia...

Tyler Drake

Addition of Michael Carter has Cardinals run game set up for 2024

With the upped usage of midseason addition and running back Michael Carter, the Cardinals' run game led by James Conner has hit its stride.

24 hours ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: The Cardinals beat the Eagles to shut up Philadelphia fans talking bad about Jonathan Gannon

The Cardinals beat the Eagles to shut up Philadelphia fans talking bad about Jonathan Gannon. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen […]

1 day ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: #AZCardinals coach Jonathan Gannon won his own private Super Bowl against the #Eagles

#AZCardinals coach Jonathan Gannon won his own private Super Bowl against the #Eagles #shorts Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live to Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/listen-live/ […]

1 day ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon won his own private Super Bowl against the Eagles

Bickley Blast: Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon won his own private Super Bowl against the Eagles. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen […]

1 day ago

Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries heads to IR with torn ACL