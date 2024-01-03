Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries will miss the season finale against the Seattle Seahawks with a torn ACL, head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Wednesday.

“He’s got a torn ACL so we’ll go through the process of getting that fixed and he’ll be back better than ever,” Gannon added.

That could lead the Cardinals to begin 2024 with a new left tackle.

Backup Kelvin Beachum, who is under contract through next year, as well as 2023 first-round draft pick Paris Johnson Jr. could play left tackle.

Beachum will play left tackle against Seattle, Gannon said.

What is Cardinals OT D.J. Humphries’ contract outlook, injury history?

Humphries has two years left on his current contract, though there are significant cap savings if he were to be cut.

The cap hit for 2024 and 2025 sits at nearly $23 million, while the dead cap value on the 30-year-old’s deal is $13.8 million next season and $6.9 million in 2025, per Spotrac.

He has started all 98 of his games played since being drafted 24th overall in 2015.

Humphries didn’t play as a rookie before becoming a staple in Arizona’s offensive line in 2016. He appeared in only 14 of 32 regular season games over the next two years due to multiple knee injuries, including a dislocated kneecap and MCL injury.

He returned and for three straight years appeared in 16 games, making the 2021 Pro Bowl.

Humphries appeared in eight games last year due before heading to IR due to a back issue.

