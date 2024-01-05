Coyotes forward Clayton Keller named 2024 NHL All-Star

Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller was named to his fourth All-Star Game which will take place February in Toronto, the NHL announced Thursday.

With the appearance, the 5-foot-10 178-pound Keller surpasses Keith Tkachuk and Teppo Numminen for the most in franchise history.

He has represented the Coyotes in three of the previous four years, and this marks his third straight season as an all-star. Only five of the 31 other initial all-stars have more appearances on their resume.

Keller leads Arizona with 31 total points, including 13 goals and 18 assists. He also leads the team with four game-winning goals and 103 shots.

The forward is second on the team with five power play goals and has six multi-point games, tied for the team lead. Keller has also shown positional versatility, picking up this close save.

Clayton Keller came in to make this save RIGHT ON THE LINE 😱 🤏 pic.twitter.com/TqM3H7fzPo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 8, 2023

He has appeared in all 36 games for the team, who went into Thursday as the final wild card team, one point ahead of the Edmonton Oilers.

NHL Hockey Ops selects one representative from each team before fans vote for the final 12 selections over the next week. Fans can vote on X, formerly Twitter, by tagging “#NHLAllStarVote” with the player’s full name or site handle.

Forward Lawson Crouse, or @LawCrouse, who leads the Coyotes in goals scored, is one candidate to be voted in.

