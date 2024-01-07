Close
Cardinals OT Kelvin Beachum posts teammate James Conner sitting in front of massive Tomahawk steak

Jan 7, 2024, 9:41 AM

James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals is congratulated by Kelvin Beachum #68 following a touchdo...

James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals is congratulated by Kelvin Beachum #68 following a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

James Conner “staked” his claim to a ginormous piece of meat earlier this week.

In a video that was “sizzling” with humor, Arizona Cardinals OT Kelvin Beachum posted teammate James Conner sitting in front of a massive Tomahawk steak on Thursday.

It is unclear if Conner “had a bone to pick” with the steak, as the piece of meat was seen untouched by Conner in the video.

Perhaps the steak wasn’t cooked to his liking? Maybe the running back couldn’t decide if he wanted the steak medium or rare? That is a “tough” decision after all.

On Friday, Cardinals running back Michael Carter joined Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke and was asked about the steak.

“I don’t even know what James is eating right there,” Carter said. “And I don’t even condone it if I’m being honest.” 

While there’s no “beef” between the two running backs, Carter might’ve just been “ribbed” the wrong way.

