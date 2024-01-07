James Conner “staked” his claim to a ginormous piece of meat earlier this week.

In a video that was “sizzling” with humor, Arizona Cardinals OT Kelvin Beachum posted teammate James Conner sitting in front of a massive Tomahawk steak on Thursday.

It is unclear if Conner “had a bone to pick” with the steak, as the piece of meat was seen untouched by Conner in the video.

Perhaps the steak wasn’t cooked to his liking? Maybe the running back couldn’t decide if he wanted the steak medium or rare? That is a “tough” decision after all.

On Friday, Cardinals running back Michael Carter joined Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke and was asked about the steak.

“I don’t even know what James is eating right there,” Carter said. “And I don’t even condone it if I’m being honest.”

While there’s no “beef” between the two running backs, Carter might’ve just been “ribbed” the wrong way.

“I don’t even know what James is eating right there. And I don’t even condone it if I’m being honest.” – @AZCardinals RB Michael Carter on the massive steak that was presented to @JamesConner_ the other day. @KelvinBeachumJr @LukeLapinski @Jody_Jackson @wolf987FM pic.twitter.com/BOvhl3NRmF — Wolf & Luke on Arizona Sports (@WolfandLuke) January 5, 2024

Follow @veenstra_david

Presented By