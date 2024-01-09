A fourth-place finish in the NFC West for the Arizona Cardinals and the end of the 2023 regular season on Sunday solidified the team’s opponents for the 2024 schedule.

The NFC West will match up against the entirety both the NFC North and AFC East.

Additionally, Arizona’s 4-13 record and place finish in the division will set up matchups against the fourth-place Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers. All three of those teams will be led by new head coaches in 2024.

The Chicago Bears, who own the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2024 via Carolina, will visit the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. So will the New York Jets, who presumably will be led by a rehabbed Aaron Rodgers.

Among a variety of weather conditions the Cardinals could end up visiting are games at Green Bay and Buffalo, as well as a trip to Miami.

And as usual, the Cardinals will face the intradivision teams twice each.

Arizona Cardinals 2024 opponents – Home

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Washington Commanders

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals 2024 opponents – Road

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

