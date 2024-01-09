Here are the Arizona Cardinals’ opponents on the 2024 schedule
Jan 8, 2024, 6:02 PM
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
A fourth-place finish in the NFC West for the Arizona Cardinals and the end of the 2023 regular season on Sunday solidified the team’s opponents for the 2024 schedule.
The NFC West will match up against the entirety both the NFC North and AFC East.
Additionally, Arizona’s 4-13 record and place finish in the division will set up matchups against the fourth-place Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers. All three of those teams will be led by new head coaches in 2024.
The Chicago Bears, who own the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2024 via Carolina, will visit the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. So will the New York Jets, who presumably will be led by a rehabbed Aaron Rodgers.
Among a variety of weather conditions the Cardinals could end up visiting are games at Green Bay and Buffalo, as well as a trip to Miami.
And as usual, the Cardinals will face the intradivision teams twice each.
Arizona Cardinals 2024 opponents – Home
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Washington Commanders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Arizona Cardinals 2024 opponents – Road
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Miami Dolphins
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks