Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Here are the Arizona Cardinals’ opponents on the 2024 schedule

Jan 8, 2024, 6:02 PM

Aaron Rodgers...

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets warms up before the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


A fourth-place finish in the NFC West for the Arizona Cardinals and the end of the 2023 regular season on Sunday solidified the team’s opponents for the 2024 schedule.

The NFC West will match up against the entirety both the NFC North and AFC East.

Additionally, Arizona’s 4-13 record and place finish in the division will set up matchups against the fourth-place Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers. All three of those teams will be led by new head coaches in 2024.

The Chicago Bears, who own the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2024 via Carolina, will visit the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. So will the New York Jets, who presumably will be led by a rehabbed Aaron Rodgers.

Among a variety of weather conditions the Cardinals could end up visiting are games at Green Bay and Buffalo, as well as a trip to Miami.

And as usual, the Cardinals will face the intradivision teams twice each.

Arizona Cardinals 2024 opponents – Home

RELATED STORIES

Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Washington Commanders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals 2024 opponents – Road

Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Miami Dolphins
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Former Pittsburgh Panther Larry Fitzgerald Jr. watches the game in the first quarter against the No...

Associated Press

Larry Fitzgerald among 19 players voted into College Football HOF

Randy Moss and Larry Fitzgerald were among 19 players and three coaches in the College Football Hall of Fame class announced Monday.

2 hours ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Why Arizona Cardinals fans should thank Matt Prater for missing two field goals

Why Arizona Cardinals fans should thank Matt Prater for missing two field goals. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live to Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/listen-live/ Follow […]

9 hours ago

Tony Jones Jr....

Damon Allred

Arizona Cardinals re-sign 8 players to future contracts

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed eight players to future contracts, a yearly occurrence for each NFL team following the season's conclusion.

9 hours ago

James Conner smiles after beating the Philadelphia Eagles...

Tyler Drake

The defining moments of the 2023 Arizona Cardinals

Year 1 of Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon is officially in the books.

10 hours ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Arizona Cardinals had one of the most encouraging 4-win seasons in NFL history

Bickley Blast: Arizona Cardinals had one of the most encouraging 4-win seasons in NFL history. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live to Arizona Sports: […]

14 hours ago

Marvin Harrison Jr. in an Ohio State loss to Michigan...

Haboob Blog

NFL Draft prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. ‘liked’ Cardinals’ loss to Seahawks: An investigation

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.'s like history on X could lend evidence to where he wants to go in the 2024 NFL Draft.

15 hours ago

Here are the Arizona Cardinals’ opponents on the 2024 schedule