Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is viewed as the rare receiver prospect worth a top-five NFL Draft pick.

If he declares for the 2024 draft, the Arizona Cardinals are widely viewed as a potential landing spot because they don’t appear to need a franchise quarterback. But it’s possible Harrison could be off the draft board by the time Arizona selects with its No. 4 overall pick.

It’s far from determined if one, two or all of the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots will seek quarterback help high in the draft — and how many high-profile QBs could go in the top-five picks.

But what about Harrison’s opinion? Where’d he like to land to begin his NFL career?

Let’s investigate his interests based on his “like” history on X.

Marvin Harrison Jr. liked the Cardinals’ loss

Harrison liked Cardinals kicker Matt Prater’s missed field goal that helped the Seattle Seahawks win and Arizona lock in the fourth overall pick instead of watching it tumble to fifth.

Theory #1: Harrison wants to be drafted by the Cardinals!

Theory #2: He’s just happy for former OSU teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the 2023 first-round pick who finished his season with 628 yards for the Seahawks. But it came at the expense of fellow former Buckeye teammate Paris Johnson Jr., the Cardinals’ 2023 first-round pick. Gotta back your position group.

The kick is wide right and the @Seahawks end the season on a high note. #SEAvsAZ pic.twitter.com/Oa2KpQS7Mp — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2024

What else has Harrison liked?

The NFL Draft order

The official 2024 NFL Draft order: 1) Bears (via CAR)

2) Commanders

3) Patriots

4) Cardinals

5) Chargers

6) Giants

7) Titans

8) Falcons

9) Bears

10) Jets

11) Vikings pic.twitter.com/CMxqrffzCl — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 8, 2024

OK, he’s definitely paying attention to who’s drafting where.

The Bears, via the Panthers, get the first overall pick.

Chicago is led by former Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields, who did a little to repair his status as a franchise signal-caller down the stretch. That said, general manager Ryan Poles and Fields have spoken openly about the possibility of the Bears looking to other quarterback options.

Then it’s the Commanders and Patriots. Washington is already moving on from head coach Ron Rivera, while New England’s Bill Belichick is still in place but suggested he’d be open to ceding personnel decision-making duties if he sticks around.

It’s hard to say what those two teams will look like moving forward.

More WR stuff

Harrison just pays good attention to receivers and the quarterbacks he plays with. Good evidence he’s a student of the game and unsurprising since his father was quite the NFL player himself.

Puka Nacua was drafted in the 5th-round…. No rookie WR in NFL history has caught more passes than him (105). No rookie WR in NFL history has more receiving yards than him (1,481). What a year. What a story. (📸 @The33rdTeamFB) pic.twitter.com/gPCvCPz1tp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 7, 2024

Justin Jefferson at Ford Field in his career 2020: 9 catches, 133 yards

2021: 11 catches, 182 yards, TD

2022: 11 catches, 223 yards, TD

2023: 12 catches, 192 yards, TD Insane — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) January 7, 2024

A.J. Brown does not have any type of noticeable limp as he walks to the locker room with trainers. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) January 7, 2024

What a catch by Chris Olave 😱😱@chrisolave_ pic.twitter.com/53dBA8nE9V — Barstool Ohio State (@BarstoolOSU) January 7, 2024

Matthew Stafford has been elevating his WRs for over a decade 🎯 Stafford’s top receiver in each of his full seasons: 2023: Puka Nacua

101/1,445/5 2021: Cooper Kupp

145/1,947/16 2020: Marvin Jones

76/978/9 2018: Kenny Golladay

70/1,063/5 2017: Marvin Jones

61/1,101/9… pic.twitter.com/2EpE9Z1m7Z — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 7, 2024

CeeDee Lamb now owns both of the Cowboys records for catches AND receiving yards in a single season A certified WR1 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Kt4B3QcXL1 — PFF (@PFF) December 31, 2023

Uh, oh. Is that a Bears receiver?

DJ Moore this season: 🐻 88.6 PFF Grade (career high)

🐻 1,300 receiving yards (career high)

🐻 9 TDs (career high) pic.twitter.com/locuGRztMN — PFF (@PFF) January 1, 2024

HAVE A DAY DJ MOORE 😤 💪 9 REC

💪 159 YDS

💪 1 TD

💪 30.9 PPR Points (📸via @Bears) pic.twitter.com/4vqV4ITvWI — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 31, 2023

Maybe he’s just supporting Ohio State quarterbacks?

Marvin Harrison Jr. is in the comments loving what he’s seeing from Justin Fields and DJ Moore. pic.twitter.com/hDyQxfhDB5 — Bears History (@ChiBearsHistory) January 1, 2024

“CJ Stroud is not talented enough to overcome his surroundings in Houston” LOOOOOOOOOOOOOL pic.twitter.com/2r8I7dKYQ7 — Jordan Pun (@Texans_Thoughts) January 7, 2024

I don’t know how many guys I’m taking over Stroud right now But it’s less than his jersey number — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 7, 2024

This has been an Arizona Sports investigation.

