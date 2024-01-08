Close
NFL Draft prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. ‘liked’ Cardinals’ loss to Seahawks: An investigation

Jan 8, 2024, 9:10 AM | Updated: 10:06 am

Marvin Harrison Jr. in an Ohio State loss to Michigan...

Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes makes a catch against Will Johnson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines during the third quarter in the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is viewed as the rare receiver prospect worth a top-five NFL Draft pick.

If he declares for the 2024 draft, the Arizona Cardinals are widely viewed as a potential landing spot because they don’t appear to need a franchise quarterback. But it’s possible Harrison could be off the draft board by the time Arizona selects with its No. 4 overall pick.

It’s far from determined if one, two or all of the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots will seek quarterback help high in the draft — and how many high-profile QBs could go in the top-five picks.

But what about Harrison’s opinion? Where’d he like to land to begin his NFL career?

Let’s investigate his interests based on his “like” history on X.

Marvin Harrison Jr. liked the Cardinals’ loss

Harrison liked Cardinals kicker Matt Prater’s missed field goal that helped the Seattle Seahawks win and Arizona lock in the fourth overall pick instead of watching it tumble to fifth.

Theory #1: Harrison wants to be drafted by the Cardinals!

Theory #2: He’s just happy for former OSU teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the 2023 first-round pick who finished his season with 628 yards for the Seahawks. But it came at the expense of fellow former Buckeye teammate Paris Johnson Jr., the Cardinals’ 2023 first-round pick. Gotta back your position group.

What else has Harrison liked?

The NFL Draft order

OK, he’s definitely paying attention to who’s drafting where.

The Bears, via the Panthers, get the first overall pick.

Chicago is led by former Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields, who did a little to repair his status as a franchise signal-caller down the stretch. That said, general manager Ryan Poles and Fields have spoken openly about the possibility of the Bears looking to other quarterback options.

Then it’s the Commanders and Patriots. Washington is already moving on from head coach Ron Rivera, while New England’s Bill Belichick is still in place but suggested he’d be open to ceding personnel decision-making duties if he sticks around.

It’s hard to say what those two teams will look like moving forward.

More WR stuff

Harrison just pays good attention to receivers and the quarterbacks he plays with. Good evidence he’s a student of the game and unsurprising since his father was quite the NFL player himself.

Uh, oh. Is that a Bears receiver?

Maybe he’s just supporting Ohio State quarterbacks?

This has been an Arizona Sports investigation.

