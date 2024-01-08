Close
Arizona Cardinals hold No. 4 pick in 2024 NFL Draft after 4-13 season

Jan 7, 2024, 5:48 PM

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and assistant GM Dave Sears chat during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe.

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals now know where their original first-round pick stands in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Following the team’s 21-20 season finale loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at home, the Cardinals are set to pick fourth in April’s draft with a 4-13 record.

Kicker Matt Prater missed a potential game-winning field goal in the closing seconds on Sunday to end the campaign.

Arizona’s path to the No. 4 pick

Entering play on Sunday, the Cardinals were projected to land the No. 4 pick in the draft, per Tankathon.

Ahead of them sat the Carolina Panthers (2-14) at No. 1 (owned by the Chicago Bears), followed by the Washington Commanders (4-12) and New England Patriots (4-12) at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

And with losses by the Patriots, Commanders and Cardinals on Sunday, that’s where Arizona remains.

That could potentially leave the Cardinals on the outside looking in on potential generational talent and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who is being viewed as a top 3 pick by many, unless quarterbacks fly off the board in the first three selections.

General manager Monti Ossenfort could also decide to move off the pick entirely to continue to build up draft capital and/or talent.

What about the Cardinals’ other first-round pick?

While Arizona’s original first-rounder is locked in, the same can’t be said for its additional first-round pick it acquired through a draft-day trade with the Houston Texans in 2023.

With the Texans moving to 10-7 and punching their playoff ticket following a win over the Indianapolis Colts on top of winning the AFC South, Houston’s slot in the draft order will be no better than 19th and could fall as far as 32nd with a Super Bowl win.

2024 NFL Draft order (top 18)

1. Carolina Panthers *owned by Chicago* (2-15)
2. Washington Commanders (4-13)
3. New England Patriots (4-13)
4. Arizona Cardinals (4-13)
5. Los Angeles Chargers (5-12)
6. New York Giants (6-11)
7. Tennessee Titans (6-11)
8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)
9. Chicago Bears (7-10)
10. New York Jets (7-10)
11. Minnesota Vikings (7-10)
12. Denver Broncos (8-9)
13. Las Vegas Raiders (8-9)
14. New Orleans Saints (9-8)
15. Indianapolis Colts (9-8)
16. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)
17. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
18. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

