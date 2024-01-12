Close
Report: Phoenix Suns would rather add wing than point guard at deadline

Jan 11, 2024, 10:54 PM

Bradley Beal...

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket against Daniel Theis #10 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Footprint Center on January 03, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The NBA trade deadline is just about a month away on Feb. 8, and the Phoenix Suns are reportedly not prioritizing adding a point guard.

TNT’s Chris Haynes reported on Thursday’s national TV broadcast of the Suns against the Los Angeles Lakers that Phoenix would rather add an “athletic wing” than a point guard who would take the ball out of the hands of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

The Suns have not had a prototypical floor general this year after trading Chris Paul in the Beal deal, and the offense has not come consistently easy despite the investment in stars.

Injuries leading to a lack of reps have contributed to a turbulent first half of the season, certainly, as the Booker-Beal-Durant trio entered Thursday having only played 108 minutes over six games.

Phoenix’s offseason additions at the wing position have left something to be desired, leaving head coach Frank Vogel in a position to play smaller lineups. Signings Keita Bates-Diop and Yuta Watanabe were praised in the offseason but have not yet panned out, while Nassir Little has struggled to stay healthy.

The Suns will have to navigate the deadline without having much to trade away in terms of draft capital or salaries since there are so many players on minimum deals. There is also the buy-out market to monitor, while the Suns will — health permitting — have a chance to further evaluate the roster construction this month.

