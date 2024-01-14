Close
Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton questionable Sunday vs. Phoenix Suns

Jan 14, 2024, 10:57 AM

Jordan Goodwin #0 of the Phoenix Suns shoots against Deandre Ayton #2 of the Portland Trail Blazers...

Jordan Goodwin #0 of the Phoenix Suns shoots against Deandre Ayton #2 of the Portland Trail Blazers and Malcolm Brogdon #11 during the second quarter of the game at Moda Center on December 19, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. The Portland Trail Blazers won 109-104. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

The former Sun has missed the last 10 games due to right knee tendinitis and hasn’t played since Portland’s loss at Golden State on Dec. 23.

Ayton is averaging 13.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 54.8% from the field in 24 games this season.

Ayton has played against the Suns twice this season, with the home team winning each game. In his return to Footprint Center in November, he had 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes in Phoenix’s 120-107 win. Last month, Ayton scored 16 points and added 15 rebounds in Portland’s 109-104 victory.

Ayton was traded to Portland in September as part of a three-team deal that sent him, Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara and a 2029 first-round pick to Portland, Damian Lillard to Milwaukee and Grayson Allen, Jusuf Nurkić, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson to Phoenix.

Portland’s Shaedon Sharpe (adductor soreness) has been ruled out and Ibou Badji (right hip contusion) is questionable for Sunday’s contest.

Damion Lee is the only Suns player to appear on the injury report. He hasn’t played this season after undergoing meniscus repair surgery for his right knee in October. Drew Eubanks will return for the Suns and play against his former team after missing Thursday’s win against the Lakers due to illness.

The Blazers (10-28) are back at home after going 1-6 on their recent road trip, which included a 23-point loss to the Timberwolves, a 62-point loss to the Thunder (the fifth-largest loss in NBA history), a 28-point loss to the Knicks, a pair of blowout losses to the Mavericks and a lopsided loss in Phoenix.

