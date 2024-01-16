Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol is out with a right foot sprain for Tuesday’s game when the Suns host the Sacramento Kings at Footprint Center, the team says. It’s the second missed game in a row for Bol and fourth in the last five games.

Much of the first half of the season has revolved around injuries for the Suns, but there are only two listings going into the 40th game of the season, with Damion Lee — rehabbing after meniscus surgery — joining Bol as out.

On the Kings’ side, Keegan Murray (hip) is questionable while three G League players — Colby Jones, Jordan Ford and Jalen Slawson — are inactive.

Nearing the midseason mark, Phoenix is rounding into shape, getting healthy and figuring things out. The Suns have won seven of their last 10 games and are sitting at eighth in the West, 2.0 games back of a three-way tie for fifth.

Bradley Beal has scored at least 20 in six of those games, including an average of 30 per game over his last two. He is up to 15 games played on the season, though he is already disqualified from awards consideration, unable to reach the 65-game threshold.

Devin Booker is coming off a 2-1 week where he averaged 28.3 points and 5.7 assists per game, good enough to earn a Western Conference Player of the Week nomination. Utah Jazz forward and former Arizona Wildcat Lauri Markkanen won the award instead, averaging 24.5 points and 11 rebounds in a 4-0 week.

Booker has played 30 out of 39 games this season, meaning he can only miss eight more and still be eligible for awards.

As for the Suns’ third star, Kevin Durant has missed seven games this season, including three to begin this month. He has the largest margin for error in awards consideration with 10 games he can miss.