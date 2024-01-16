Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

NFL

Josh Allen, Bills push through elements in win over Steelers

Jan 15, 2024, 6:06 PM

Josh Allen...

Josh Allen led the Bills to a playoff win over the Steelers. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and scored on a franchise playoff-record 52-yard touchdown run, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 on Monday in an AFC wild-card playoff game that was postponed a day because of a lake-effect blizzard.

The Highmark Stadium stands erupted with snow being tossed into the air like confetti when Allen threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir with 6:27 remaining that restored a two-touchdown lead for Buffalo. Shakir caught the pass at the 10 over the middle, and then slipped Minkah Fitzpatrick’s tackle attempt by spinning around before outracing the rest of the Steelers defenders into the end zone.

The second-seeded Bills (12-6), who closed the regular season with five straight wins, advance to host Patrick Mahomes and the No. 3 seed Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round on Sunday night. The Bills have longed for a home playoff game against the Chiefs after their 2020 and ’21 seasons ended with playoff losses at Kansas City.

Allen finished 21 of 30 for 203 yards and ran for 74 yards on eight carries, becoming the first quarterback in NFL playoff history to throw three or more TD passes while rushing for 70 or more yards and a score.

RELATED STORIES

Mason Rudolph threw two touchdown passes in his first playoff start for the Steelers (10-8), but Pittsburgh was too inconsistent on either side of the ball to keep up with Allen and the Bills. The Steelers lost their fifth straight playoff game; the franchise’s most recent postseason victory was exactly seven years ago.

The Steelers came out flat, allowing Buffalo to score touchdowns on three of its first five possessions and build a 21-0 lead on Allen’s electrifying touchdown run midway through the second quarter. But Pittsburgh got back into the game by blocking a field goal attempt late in the second quarter, leading to a touchdown.

Rudolph, a longtime backup, took over for the injured Kenny Pickett and ineffective Mitch Trubisky to lead the Steelers to three straight wins to close the regular season and was given the playoff start even after Pickett recovered from an ankle injury.

Buffalo had a to wait an extra day to host the Steelers after a dangerous snowstorm that dumped more than 2 feet of snow on the region, leading the NFL to bump the game from its scheduled Sunday afternoon start.

The elements didn’t play much of a factor. Though temperatures were in the teens, the skies were clear and there was only a slight breeze blowing in off Lake Erie.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

NFL

The Buffalo Bills take the field as snow falls in the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cinci...

Haboob Blog

Are you ready for some football? No, Bills hire snow shovelers ahead of playoff game

The Buffalo Bills hired fans to shovel snow out of Highmark Stadium ahead of the team's Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

13 hours ago

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during t...

Associated Press

Jordan Love and Packers pull a wild-card stunner, beating Cowboys

The Packers handed the Cowboys their first home loss since the 2022 opener in wild-card stunner Sunday.

1 day ago

#15...

Associated Press

Chiefs survive 4th-coldest game in NFL history, Dolphins for playoff win

It was so cold that Patrick Mahomes' helmet shattered on a hit, but the Chiefs shut down a prolific Miami offense in a wild-card round win.

2 days ago

The Buffalo Bills logo is displayed on the field at Highmark Stadium before an NFL football game be...

Associated Press

Steelers-Bills moved to Monday afternoon due to snow storm

The Buffalo Bills’ wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that was scheduled for Sunday was moved to Monday due to snow.

2 days ago

Carson Wentz...

Associated Press

Rams signing QB Carson Wentz as Matthew Stafford insurance

The Los Angeles Rams are signing quarterback Carson Wentz to back up Matthew Stafford, who missed last weekend with a sprained thumb ligament.

2 months ago

FILE - Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus pauses to catch his breath as his team's offense worked...

Associated Press

Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus, 80, dies

Dick Butkus, a linebacker for the Chicago Bears whose speed and ferocity set the standards for the position in the modern era, has died.

3 months ago

Josh Allen, Bills push through elements in win over Steelers