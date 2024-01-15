The Buffalo Bills still have some work to do in preparation for their home Wild Card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the NFL already postponed the game – originally scheduled for Sunday – to a 2:30 p.m. Monday kickoff time due to nearly two feet of expected snowfall.

Now the team and its janitorial crew is asking for the public’s help in snow removal ahead of the game to clear the bleachers.

Nearly 17 inches of snow fell in Orchard Park, NY where the Bills stadium is located.

The team and Jani-King were paying fans $20 per hour and providing food and breaks. Bills fans certainly seemed to take advantage of the opportunity.

Buffalo Bills fans had a little fun while shoveling snow from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday! Locals who could walk to the stadium were paid $20/hour to help clear the snow. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/DvXDV9kOLv — AccuWeather (@accuweather) January 14, 2024

Bills fans shoveling snow in the dark ahead of today's game against the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/Ag7JFPFBwY — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 15, 2024

The Bills are paying shoveling fans $20 an hour this weekend. Here’s what they paid in previous years: 1994 — $5/hour ($10.35 in today’s $) 2014 — $10/hour ($12.96) 2016 — $10/hour ($12.78) 2017 — $11/hour ($13.75) 2018 — $12/hour ($14.65) 2022 — $15/hour ($15.70) https://t.co/JCiOc2qARu — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 12, 2024

