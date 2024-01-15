Close
Are you ready for some football? No, Bills hire snow shovelers ahead of playoff game

Jan 15, 2024, 8:07 AM | Updated: 8:08 am

The Buffalo Bills take the field as snow falls in the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cinci...

The Buffalo Bills take the field as snow falls in the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

The Buffalo Bills still have some work to do in preparation for their home Wild Card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the NFL already postponed the game – originally scheduled for Sunday – to a 2:30 p.m. Monday kickoff time due to nearly two feet of expected snowfall.

Now the team and its janitorial crew is asking for the public’s help in snow removal ahead of the game to clear the bleachers.

Nearly 17 inches of snow fell in Orchard Park, NY where the Bills stadium is located.

