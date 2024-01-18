Coyotes’ Nick Schmaltz ruled out Thursday vs. Canucks

Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz was ruled out for Thursday’s road game at the Vancouver Canucks.

Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo Schmaltz was still banged up after exiting Tuesday’s overtime loss to the Calgary Flames and would be held out.

Arizona head coach Andre Tourigny previously told reporters in Vancouver on Thursday morning Schmaltz would be a game-time decision.

Schmaltz has yet to miss a game this season. He is second on the Coyotes in points (28), fourth in goals (13), first in power play goals (7) and fourth in total time on the ice (820 minutes). Matt Dumba is the only non goalie who has played more minutes.

Schmaltz scored the overtime game-winner last week at home against the Boston Bruins and had an assist in each of the past two games.

🐺 YOTES WIN 🐺 Nick Schmaltz goes off the post and in for the @Energizer overtime winner! pic.twitter.com/DQVjvFnmZ4 — NHL (@NHL) January 10, 2024

The Coyotes have lost five of seven games after blowing a two-goal lead in the third period against Calgary with Schmaltz in the locker room.

The stop in Vancouver ends a three-game road trip before the Coyotes come back to Mullett Arena to host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.

Thursday is the first meeting between Arizona and Vancouver this season. Former Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet is in his first season as head coach of the Canucks.

“They’re one of the best hockey teams in the National Hockey League and that’s a credit to Rick Tocchet, he’s a good coach,” Armstrong said. “They’re scary team for us to play. Not sure we match up great against these guys. We’ve got to make sure we play extremely hard and extremely smart, stay out of the penalty box tonight. … It’s gonna be a great test for our group to see how good we are.”

The game starts at 8 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

