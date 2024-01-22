The Arizona Cardinals’ two picks in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft are now known commodities: The Cardinals have the Nos. 4 and 27 selections.

Arizona owns the Texans’ first-rounder from a draft-day trade in 2023, and after Houston’s season ended in the divisional round of the playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the picture became clearer but not finished.

Houston’s loss ensured the pick would land between No. 25-27, but the Cardinals needed to wait for the results of Packers-49ers and Buccaneers-Lions before knowing which slot.

The 49ers and Lions both won as the higher seeds, so Green Bay and Tampa Bay at 9-7 will pick ahead of Arizona with Houston winning 10 games in the regular season.

The draft is set for April 25-27.

Arizona earned the No. 4 pick with a 4-13 record in 2023 under first-year general manager Monti Ossenfort, who orchestrated the deal with Houston. The Cardinals also own the Texans’ third- and fifth-round picks this year.

They have 11 draft picks this year for Ossenfort and company to continue amassing talent, six of which are in the opening three rounds.

Houston won the AFC South under first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback CJ Stroud and defeated the Cleveland Browns in the wild card round.

The Texans and Ravens were tied 10-10 at halftime before Baltimore deiminated the second half for a 34-10 win.

Follow @AZSports

Presented By