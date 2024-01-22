Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals’ 1st-round NFL Draft pick from Texans locked in after divisional round

Jan 21, 2024, 5:29 PM

General manager Monti Ossenfort...

General manager Monti Ossenfort of the Arizona Cardinals speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals’ two picks in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft are now known commodities: The Cardinals have the Nos. 4 and 27 selections.

Arizona owns the Texans’ first-rounder from a draft-day trade in 2023, and after Houston’s season ended in the divisional round of the playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the picture became clearer but not finished.

Houston’s loss ensured the pick would land between No. 25-27, but the Cardinals needed to wait for the results of Packers-49ers and Buccaneers-Lions before knowing which slot.

RELATED STORIES

The 49ers and Lions both won as the higher seeds, so Green Bay and Tampa Bay at 9-7 will pick ahead of Arizona with Houston winning 10 games in the regular season.

The draft is set for April 25-27.

Arizona earned the No. 4 pick with a 4-13 record in 2023 under first-year general manager Monti Ossenfort, who orchestrated the deal with Houston. The Cardinals also own the Texans’ third- and fifth-round picks this year.

They have 11 draft picks this year for Ossenfort and company to continue amassing talent, six of which are in the opening three rounds.

Houston won the AFC South under first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback CJ Stroud and defeated the Cleveland Browns in the wild card round.

The Texans and Ravens were tied 10-10 at halftime before Baltimore deiminated the second half for a 34-10 win.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Monti Ossenfort pleased with NFL Draft haul...

Tyler Drake

What Texans’ playoff loss means for Cardinals’ 2nd 1st-round pick

The Houston Texans' impressive run under first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud came to an end on Saturday.

24 hours ago

Las Vegas Raiders interim general manager Champ Kelly, left, and interim head coach Antonio Pierce ...

Arizona Sports

Report: Former Arizona State assistant Antonio Pierce to be permanent Raiders head coach

Antonio Pierce is finalizing a deal to be the permanent head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders months after taking over as interim.

2 days ago

Kate Martin shows off a gift from Caitlin Clark to Iowa: A Kyler Murray 'Be 1 of One' Nike Dunk Low...

Kevin Zimmerman

Caitlin Clark gifts Iowa players Kyler Murray’s ‘Be 1 of One’ Nike dunks for own birthday

Iowa Hawkeye Caitlin Clark made sure her teammates were taken care of with a new pair of kicks during her own birthday celebration.

2 days ago

Brian Burns gestures to the crowd...

Vincent DeAngelis

Cardinals’ No. 1 free agent need should be an edge rusher, according to PFF

The Arizona Cardinals' number one free agent target this offseason should be an edge rusher, according to Pro Football Focus.

2 days ago

Jerod Mayo talks on the sideline...

Tyler Drake

What are teams ahead of Cardinals in order thinking months out from 2024 NFL Draft?

As coaching changes dictate the top of the 2024 NFL Draft order, the Arizona Cardinals' prospects at the No. 4 pick can clarify.

2 days ago

Monti Ossenfort looks on...

Tyler Drake

NFL offseason dates to remember and how they relate to the Arizona Cardinals

It's onto the offseason for the Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the teams not in the playoff picture. Here are some dates to keep tabs on.

3 days ago

Cardinals’ 1st-round NFL Draft pick from Texans locked in after divisional round