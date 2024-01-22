Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Grayson Allen, Eric Gordon questionable for Suns vs. Bulls

Jan 22, 2024, 1:32 PM

Grayson Allen #8 Phoenix Suns passes the ball during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Footprint Center on October 16, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Phoenix Suns guards Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon are questionable to play Monday against the Chicago Bulls in the second half of a back-to-back.

Suns big man Bol Bol has already been ruled out.

Allen (left knee soreness) injured his knee in the Suns’ 117-110 win against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday but after exiting to the locker room returned to finish the game. He closed with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Gordon is listed with right wrist soreness after playing 30 minutes and scoring four points — he went 1-of-6 from three — on Sunday.

Bol is dealing with a right foot sprain and has missed the past four games. He hasn’t played since Jan. 11 in a win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Bulls list center Andre Drummond (low back spasms) and wing Patrick Williams (right ankle sprain) as probable. Guards Zach LaVine (right ankle sprain) and Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery), plus forward Torrey Craig (right plantar fascia sprain), are out.

The Suns are riding a five-game winning streak into a matchup against Chicago before beginning a seven-game road trip at Dallas on Wednesday.

Tune to the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com with the Bulls-Suns tipoff set for 7 p.m. MST.

