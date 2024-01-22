Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant named Western Conference Player of the Week

Jan 22, 2024, 2:03 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for his play from Jan. 15-21, the NBA announced Monday.

It marks Durant’s 32nd NBA Player of the Week award and first since he joined the Suns last season.

Durant earned the nod averaging 31 points on 60% shooting and 47.8% from three-point range to go along with 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 blocks per game. During that span, Phoenix went 3-0.

It was Durant’s final game of the week, though, that was truly the icing on the cake.

Shooting 72% from the field and 57.1% from deep, Durant scored 40 points, grabbed nine boards and swatted three balls in Phoenix’s 117-110 win over the Indiana Pacers.

With the victory, the Suns notched their five straight win.

Durant is the second Sun to win the NBA Player of the Week honor after guard Devin Booker, who was a nominee for the award this week, did so for his play during the week of Nov. 20-26.

As for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, that honor belongs to Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid.

Across Philadelphia’s four-win run, Embiid averaged 37.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and five assists per game.

The Suns are back in action Monday night against the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. Catch all the action over on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

Phoenix Suns

Grayson Allen #8 Phoenix Suns passes the ball during the first half against the Portland Trail Blaz...

Arizona Sports

Grayson Allen, Eric Gordon questionable for Suns vs. Bulls

Phoenix Suns guards Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon are questionable to play Monday against the Chicago Bulls to close a back-to-back.

2 hours ago

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns high fives Kevin Durant #35 and Grayson Allen #8 after scoring ...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns’ Big 3 torches Pacers for 5th straight win

The acclimation process has passed, and now the rest of the regular season is about the Phoenix Suns learning how to play with each other.

18 hours ago

Devin Booker...

Arizona Sports

Suns star, Michigan native Devin Booker on Lions’ run: ‘It’s history right before us’

Devin Booker shared some thoughts on the Detroit Lions' run to the NFC Championship Game as a Michigan native.

18 hours ago

Bol Bol...

Damon Allred

Suns’ Bol Bol, Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton ruled out for Sunday matchup

Phoenix Suns big Bol Bol remains out Sunday against the Indiana Pacers, who will be missing All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

23 hours ago

Kevin Durant (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...

Arizona Sports

Kevin Durant requests 2 rule changes to NCAA basketball, ASAP

Kevin Durant believes the NCAA should switch to a quarter format and add the defensive three second rule to men's basketball.

1 day ago

Detail of Nike sneakers worn by Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game at Footprin...

David Veenstra

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker confirms release date of Nike Book 1, responds to criticism of shoe

Suns guard Devin Booker's first signature shoe will hit retailers next month. The Nike Book 1 will release during NBA All-Star Weekend.

1 day ago

Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant named Western Conference Player of the Week