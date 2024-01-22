Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for his play from Jan. 15-21, the NBA announced Monday.

It marks Durant’s 32nd NBA Player of the Week award and first since he joined the Suns last season.

Durant earned the nod averaging 31 points on 60% shooting and 47.8% from three-point range to go along with 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 blocks per game. During that span, Phoenix went 3-0.

It was Durant’s final game of the week, though, that was truly the icing on the cake.

Shooting 72% from the field and 57.1% from deep, Durant scored 40 points, grabbed nine boards and swatted three balls in Phoenix’s 117-110 win over the Indiana Pacers.

With the victory, the Suns notched their five straight win.

Durant is the second Sun to win the NBA Player of the Week honor after guard Devin Booker, who was a nominee for the award this week, did so for his play during the week of Nov. 20-26.

As for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, that honor belongs to Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid.

Across Philadelphia’s four-win run, Embiid averaged 37.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and five assists per game.

The Suns are back in action Monday night against the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. Catch all the action over on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

