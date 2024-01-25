NBA reveals 2024 All-Star Game jerseys

The NBA revealed the uniforms for the 73rd annual All-Star Game on Thursday.

2024 NBA ALL-STAR GAME UNIFORMS UNVEILED The Uniforms Are Available for Purchase Beginning Tonight, Following the 2024 NBA All-Star Game Starters Announcement on TNT at 7pm/et. For the seventh consecutive year, Jordan Brand will outfit the league’s stars for the 2024 NBA… https://t.co/2jKgi7fk8o — NBA (@NBA) January 25, 2024

The uniforms were inspired by Indiana’s rich basketball history. The All-Star logo is displayed on the front of the jersey under “All-Star,” which weaves in racing stripes to pay homage to the host city, Indianapolis.

The uniforms are rooted in a nostalgic, heritage look that features the classic Western Conference red and Eastern Conference blue as the format is changing back to the East versus West.

This change will end the All-Star draft that has taken place for the past six seasons, and team captains will be determined through fan voting of the five starters on each team.

The pinstripes on the jerseys are inspired by the iconic Pacers uniforms in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Also, for the seventh year in a row, Jordan Brand will be outfitting the jerseys.

Fans had mixed opinions on the jerseys. Some were saying that they want the players’ team logos on it again, while some said they’re boring. Others admired their simplicity.

Best jerseys in a long time . — BiggBreeze (@BigBreezy29) January 25, 2024

trash nobody buying — callum (@xcallumxo) January 25, 2024

I’m glad we’re back to East vs West — Heatle 🔥 (@l0vers4l) January 25, 2024

Starters for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be revealed on Thursday at 5 p.m. on TNT’s “NBA Tip-Off” show.

For the Suns, Kevin Durant is a shoo-in for the All-Star game and has a decent chance at being in the starting lineup for the Western Conference, along with LeBron James and Nikola Jokic, after being almost 1.5 million votes above fourth-place Anthony Davis in the Jan 18. fan voting.

Devin Booker also has the potential to be in the contest, but his induction will be up to the head coaches as he was placed ninth in the West backcourt fan voting behind names like Kyrie Irving and Ja Morant.

Morant has only played nine games and is out for the rest of the season, while Booker has played 35 games this season and is averaging 27.2 points per game, 8th in the entire association. Irving averages 25.2 ppg.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences in the third fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T. Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. pic.twitter.com/fyGeQXgEhH — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 18, 2024

Whether Booker does or doesn’t make the All-Star Game, Suns fans will have someone to root for in new jerseys with Durant.