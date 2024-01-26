Close
Suns’ Kevin Durant named NBA All-Star Game starter, Devin Booker not in starting 5

Jan 25, 2024, 5:39 PM | Updated: 5:48 pm

Kevin Durant...

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after scoring against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 29, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant was named an NBA All-Star Game starter in the frontcourt for the Western Conference on Thursday.

It is the 14th All-Star selection for Durant, his first as a member of the Suns. He was pegged to start alongside LeBron James (Lakers), Nikola Jokic (Nuggets), Luka Doncic (Mavericks) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder). The Eastern Conference starters are Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks), Jayson Tatum (Celtics), Joel Embiid (76ers), Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers) and Damian Lillard (Bucks).

Durant is the first Suns player named an All-Star starter since Amar’e Stoudemire and Steve Nash in 2010.

Starters were picked via fan voting (50%), a media panel (25%) and by current NBA players (25%). Reserves will be announced next Thursday.

Durant is fifth in the NBA in scoring at 29.1 points per game. He is the reigning Western Conference Player of the Week and scored 40 points on back-to-back nights Sunday and Monday. His game-winning shot over the Chicago Bulls Monday night lifted the Suns to a 23-point comeback victory.

The 35-year-old is also fourth in the league in 3-point shooting at 45.5%, a category his teammate Grayson Allen leads at 49.3%.

Durant has carried a heavy loads this season as the Suns dealt with injuries over the first half. He is third in minutes per game with 37.1, but now the Suns are healthier and on a roll having won seven straight games.

He earned a $1.2 million bonus for his selection, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

The NBA’s coaches vote on the reserves, and commissioner Adam Silver picks injury replacements.

Devin Booker will be up for a spot, as he is eighth in the league in scoring at 27.2 points per game. Within the last week he has scored 52 points and 46 points in games.

The NBA is on Feb. 18 in Indianapolis and is a West vs. East format again after recent iterations saw captains picking their teams.

