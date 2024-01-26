Close
Will Devin Booker make the 2024 NBA All-Star Game as a reserve?

Jan 26, 2024, 11:58 AM | Updated: 2:09 pm

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


With Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker not among the 2024 NBA All-Star Game starters announced Thursday, the attention now turns to whether or not he’ll earn a spot on the West roster as a reserve.

This season (35 games), Booker is averaging 27.2 points on 49.4% shooting and 38.1% from three-point range, 4.9 rebounds and a career high 7.5 assists per 36.1 minutes of action.

But has he done enough to warrant one of the remaining roster slots?

A look at what those around the NBA are saying:

Is Phoenix Suns G Devin Booker an NBA All-Star Game reserve?

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey

The argument against Devin Booker largely relies on the number of games he’s missed (which is up to nine), but it’s pretty weak after that.

The Phoenix Suns have been dominant since their big three got healthy, and Booker has ably functioned as the nominal point guard in that trio.

Final decision: All-Star reserve

NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin

Picking the reserves is always brutal. Jamal Murray is an All-Star level guard but to me Curry and Edwards were locks and I couldn’t justify Murray beating out Fox or Booker, who have been phenomenal for their teams.

Final decision: All-Star reserve

Inside the NBA

The guys over at Inside the NBA gave out their predictions for All-Star reserves and it was nearly a clean sweep for Booker.

Nearly.

The only analyst who didn’t have Booker making the All-Star Game was former Suns forward Charles Barkley. Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith all went with Booker.

Final decision: 3-1 in favor of Booker being an All-Star reserve.

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Devine

For my money, Booker’s been the best of the group of Western star guards who’ve missed time. He’s turned in top-flight work in his maiden voyage as a full-time point guard, averaging a career-best 7.5 assists per game while remaining a steady caretaker, turning the ball over on just 11% of Phoenix’s offensive possessions.

He’s managed that playmaking level-up while still scoring more than 27 points per game on 49/39/88 shooting splits and serving as the bellwether of the NBA’s No. 8 offense. The Suns have scored nearly 125 points per 100 with Booker on the floor and just under 112 points per 100 with him off it; he has kept that offense elite without Durant, without Beal and, when necessary, without either of them. That’s worth an All-Star nod to me.

Final decision: All-Star reserve

