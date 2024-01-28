Close
NFL

Lamar Jackson completes pass to himself after snagging tipped ball

Jan 28, 2024, 2:20 PM

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens catches his own pass after it was tipped during the second...

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens catches his own pass after it was tipped during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is mister do everything for his squad and proved that without a doubt in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coming off a big momentum swing with his defense stopping the Chiefs on 4th-and-1, Jackson dropped back to pass but had the ball tipped at the line of scrimmage by a defensive pass rusher. The ball went straight up into the air, high enough for everyone to adjust to it and was certainly going to be intercepted.

Jackson, however, reacted to it immediately and got a great break on the ball. He caught it himself for a 13-yard reception and a first down.

After that drive, Jackson was obviously Baltimore’s leading passer but also paced the Ravens in rushing with three carries for 28 yards and that one catch put him second in receiving yards as well.

Lamar Jackson completes pass to himself after snagging tipped ball