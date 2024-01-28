Lamar Jackson completes pass to himself after snagging tipped ball

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is mister do everything for his squad and proved that without a doubt in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coming off a big momentum swing with his defense stopping the Chiefs on 4th-and-1, Jackson dropped back to pass but had the ball tipped at the line of scrimmage by a defensive pass rusher. The ball went straight up into the air, high enough for everyone to adjust to it and was certainly going to be intercepted.

Jackson, however, reacted to it immediately and got a great break on the ball. He caught it himself for a 13-yard reception and a first down.

After that drive, Jackson was obviously Baltimore’s leading passer but also paced the Ravens in rushing with three carries for 28 yards and that one catch put him second in receiving yards as well.

Lamar hit himself in stride. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 28, 2024

C'mon now. — Dave Burns (@Burnsy987) January 28, 2024

LAMAR TO LAMAR!!!!!! — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 28, 2024

Follow @AZSports