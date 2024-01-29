Close
Brock Purdy billboard ads in Arizona irk 49ers-hating Cardinals fans ahead of Super Bowl

Jan 29, 2024, 9:32 AM

Brock Purdy support billboard ad in Arizona...

Brock Purdy support billboard ad in Arizona (@thestephenperez / X)

(@thestephenperez / X)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Some hardcore Arizona Cardinals fans reeling from a 4-13 season haven’t lost their energy this offseason.

As the fellow NFC West-inhabiting San Francisco 49ers were set to face the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game, which they eventually won, controversy in the Phoenix-area struck when local law firm Lerner & Rowe swapped in digital billboard ads to hype Niners quarterback Brock Purdy with a “Let’s Go Brock Purdy” message.

It didn’t sit well with some Arizona fans, even if they knew Purdy starred locally at Perry High School in Gilbert.

The images reportedly flashed at several locations around the Valley, including along major highways like the Interstate 10 and U.S. 60.

Lerner & Rowe told SFGate.com that it turned its full ad inventory on the digital billboards to the Purdy message on Saturday “to show love and support to our friend and local QB, Brock Purdy.”

It riled up Cardinals fans who are on team Never-Niners.

Others understood and accepted that it was a nice hat-tip to the local quarterback, who was lightly recruited, starred at Iowa State and then after being the last player picked in the 2022 NFL Draft found himself succeeding in San Francisco ahead of a highly paid quarterback and a top-three draft pick.

In another twist, some Arizona State fans would have appreciated an additional shoutout to 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who starred in Tempe as a Sun Devil.

Arizonans, Cardinals fans react to the Brock Purdy billboard ad

Purdy completed 20 of 31 passes for a touchdown and an interception while rushing for 48 yards on five carries in the 34-31, come-from-behind victory against the Lions on Sunday. Aiyuk added three catches for 68 yards, which included a touchdown and a wild tipped reception to set up the score.

