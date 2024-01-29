Some hardcore Arizona Cardinals fans reeling from a 4-13 season haven’t lost their energy this offseason.

As the fellow NFC West-inhabiting San Francisco 49ers were set to face the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game, which they eventually won, controversy in the Phoenix-area struck when local law firm Lerner & Rowe swapped in digital billboard ads to hype Niners quarterback Brock Purdy with a “Let’s Go Brock Purdy” message.

It didn’t sit well with some Arizona fans, even if they knew Purdy starred locally at Perry High School in Gilbert.

This is blasphemy! This Arizona Cardinals country! 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/HF6c8hhYB3 — The AZ sports fan! (@TheAZsportsfan1) January 28, 2024

The images reportedly flashed at several locations around the Valley, including along major highways like the Interstate 10 and U.S. 60.

Lerner & Rowe told SFGate.com that it turned its full ad inventory on the digital billboards to the Purdy message on Saturday “to show love and support to our friend and local QB, Brock Purdy.”

Lerner and Rowe has a billboard up in Phoenix saying “Let’s go Brock Purdy.” The Valley native and the San Francisco 49ers take on the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/71en9DGNvr — Stephen Perez (@thestephenperez) January 27, 2024

It riled up Cardinals fans who are on team Never-Niners.

Others understood and accepted that it was a nice hat-tip to the local quarterback, who was lightly recruited, starred at Iowa State and then after being the last player picked in the 2022 NFL Draft found himself succeeding in San Francisco ahead of a highly paid quarterback and a top-three draft pick.

In another twist, some Arizona State fans would have appreciated an additional shoutout to 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who starred in Tempe as a Sun Devil.

Arizonans, Cardinals fans react to the Brock Purdy billboard ad

Currently in Phoenix and there’s billboards that say “Let’s Go Brock Purdy” and I about threw up. 🤢🤮 — jasmin ann💗 (@jasminrico26) January 28, 2024

Hello @LernerandRowe !! Loved your Brock Purdy billboards!! You might also want to include Brandon Aiyuk! Looks like he's from ASU. — Douglas C Perera (@DouglasCP) January 28, 2024

Driving to the airport yesterday, there was a billboard that said — Good Luck Brock Purdy! — which was very nice to see for the local AZ boy. — Anna Brice (@annabrice) January 28, 2024

Jus saw a ‘let’s go Brock Purdy’ billboard on I-10 East 💔 — Dan (@CliffPaul0) January 27, 2024

Saw a “Let’s go Brock Purdy” billboard. What’s wrong with AZ man? — Michael (@MichaelDSebast) January 27, 2024

Purdy completed 20 of 31 passes for a touchdown and an interception while rushing for 48 yards on five carries in the 34-31, come-from-behind victory against the Lions on Sunday. Aiyuk added three catches for 68 yards, which included a touchdown and a wild tipped reception to set up the score.

Follow @AZSports

Presented By