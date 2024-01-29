Devin Booker’s 62 points scored Friday in a loss to the Indiana Pacers carried a bit of weight for him to win the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week award that was announced Monday. The stretch accounted for games from Jan. 22-29.

It was an up-and-down week for Booker and the Suns despite him averaging 42.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 63.9% from the field.

Phoenix went 2-2 by beating Chicago and Dallas before losing to Indiana and Orlando.

Booker’s first game during that stretch was a 16-point outing as Kevin Durant dropped 43 himself. That was the second of two 40-point outings for Durant, and now Phoenix has a string of six such games between the two stars.

The Suns are the first team since the 2002-03 Los Angeles Lakers to have a 40-point scorer in six straight games (Kobe Bryant’s personal stretch reached eight games that season).

Booker followed the 16-point outing with 46 against the Mavericks on 17-of-23 shooting, 62 against the Pacers on 22-of-37 shooting and then a 44-point game on 17-of-26 accuracy Sunday in a loss to the Magic.

Booker has now won Western Conference Player of the Week twice this year and nine times in his career, a franchise record.

Durant won the week prior to Booker’s win, making for the first time a Sun has won back-to-back since Steve Nash won twice in January 2007.

For the season, Booker is averaging a career-best 28.6 points and 7.3 assists. He’s also shooting what would be career highs from the field (50.5%) and from three (38.9%).

