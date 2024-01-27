Close
Suns’ Devin Booker sets franchise record with 29 points in 1st quarter vs. Pacers

Jan 26, 2024, 5:54 PM | Updated: 7:45 pm

Devin Booker...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates after making a three-point basket during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on January 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker kept up his hot shooting in January with another hot first quarter, tallying 29 points in a quarter the Suns won 40-31 over the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, host arena of the 2024 All-Star Game.

Making 10 of his 14 shots including four of his six 3-point attempts, Booker surpassed his own record of 28 points in a quarter, which he accomplished twice.

The 29 points is tied for the most in a quarter across the NBA this season after Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid put up 29 in the third quarter on Nov. 6.

It was the fourth quarter this season with at least 20 points for Booker, and all three of the others have come since Jan. 19 when Booker had his 52-point outburst against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Aside from a Drew Eubanks putback at the buzzer to end the first, only the Big 3 scored for the Suns in the first.

Booker continued to play into the second quarter, adding a couple more points and a steal before taking a seat after playing the game’s first 13 minutes and change.

Booker finished the half with 37 points, the second most in any half in his career behind his 70-point game and the third most for a Suns player ever.

The team finished the half with an 80-70 lead, and the Suns’ 80 first half points is the most in a half this season for them.

Although Phoenix led for more than 22 of the 24 second-half minutes, Indiana took a lead late that the Suns couldn’t come back from, with Booker missing on a 3 at the buzzer that could’ve been called a foul.

Booker finished with 62 points in the 133-131 loss, the second-most points in his career.

