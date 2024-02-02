Grayson Allen off Suns’ injury report vs. Hawks, Bol Bol active

The Phoenix Suns will be getting a starter back and a reserve too for Friday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Grayson Allen is not on Phoenix’s injury report after missing one game due to a right ankle injury. Bol Bol, who has been out the previous 10 games, has also been upgraded from questionable to probable before an active designation ahead of tip.

Allen is having a career year and has unquestionably locked into the starting lineup’s fifth spot. He is shooting a league-best 49.8% from 3-point range and averaging 13.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Allen’s play was a large part of Phoenix staying afloat while it went through injuries to its Big 3.

Bol was not in Phoenix’s rotation for the majority of the season before getting a chance in a Jan. 1 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, taking full advantage of it with great minutes full of energy. He put in another strong shift in the following game and then got injured on Jan. 5.

Damion Lee (knee surgery) remains out.

