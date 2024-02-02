Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Clayton Keller selected in NHL All-Star Draft by Team Matthews and Justin Bieber

Feb 1, 2024, 7:15 PM | Updated: 7:27 pm

Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs greets Clayton Keller #9 of the Arizona Coyotes afte...

Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs greets Clayton Keller #9 of the Arizona Coyotes after the draft pick during 2024 NHL All-Star Thursday at Scotiabank Arena on February 01, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY TOM KUEBEL


Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller is an NHL All-Star regular but with the rollout of a new format where players draft their teammates, Keller went through a brand new experience.

He was eventually drafted by the hometown captain Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs and honorary captain Justin Bieber in the fourth round.

“It was a different experience to years prior. It was cool that they changed it up there and good to be back with Auston. It’s pretty cool,” Keller said.

Keller joins Team Matthews and three of Matthews’ Maple Leafs teammates in Morgan Rielly, William Nylander and Mitch Marner.

He was asked if he felt more pressure since the game was being played in Toronto.

“No, not really,” Keller said. “I’m just enjoying it and having fun.”

RELATED STORIES

The team is reared by goalies Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers.

Two other New Yorkers are on the squad in Mathew Barzal (Islanders) and Vincent Trocheck (Rangers) along with Filip Forsberg (Nashville Predators) and Alex DeBrincat (Detroit Red Wings) to round out the roster.

While Keller is not participating in any of the skills challenge events on Friday, he is planning on attending the event.

All-Star schedule

Keller and Team Matthews take on Team Hughes in the first round on Saturday. The winner of that matchup will face the winner of Team MacKinnon vs. Team McDavid for the winner-take-all, $1 million final.

Team Hughes is co-captained by brothers Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks and Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils. Their celebrity captain is Michael Buble.

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche lead Team MacKinnon with celebrity captain Tate McRae while Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers lead Team McDavid alongside celebrity captain Will Arnett.

OT

With Justin Bieber as the honorary captain, Keller was asked what his favorite Bieber song was. He went with a throwback.

“One that used to play a lot growing up was I think ‘Baby,'” he said.

Arizona Coyotes

Lawson Crouse...

Associated Press

Coyotes fall to Hurricanes after giving up two goals in final minute

Arizona survived a Carolina power play late, but it fell 3-1 after two Hurricanes goals in the final minute.

5 days ago

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram (39) makes a save on a shot by the Tampa Bay Lightning dur...

Associated Press

Coyotes lose to Lightning as Connor Ingram allows 6 goals on 37 shots

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists to take the NHL lead in points as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-3.

7 days ago

Adam Ruzicka of the Calgary Flames skates against the Detroit Red Wings...

Vincent DeAngelis

Arizona Coyotes claim center Adam Ružička off waivers

The 24-year-old center had three goals and six assists this season while playing for the Flames this season before being waived.

7 days ago

Panthers-Coyotes...

Arizona Sports

Coyotes, Panthers drop gloves for 2 fights off the draw in Florida win

The Arizona Coyotes and Florida Panthers had some business to attend to before the hockey could start Wednesday at Amerant Bank Arena.

8 days ago

Utah Jazz arena...

Associated Press

Utah Jazz owners want next NHL expansion team, request process to begin

The owners of the Utah Jazz said they can immediatly bring an NHL team to Salt Lake City. What does it mean for the Arizona Coyotes?

8 days ago

Evgeni Malkin #71 of Pittsburgh Penguins reacts to own goal versus Arizona Coyotes...

Vincent DeAngelis

‘I’ve only seen videos of it happen:’ Rare own goal highlights Coyotes win vs. Penguins

Arizona's Lawson Crouse took a puck off the head, three minutes later, he was credited with a goal after a blooper own goal from Pittsburgh

9 days ago

Clayton Keller selected in NHL All-Star Draft by Team Matthews and Justin Bieber