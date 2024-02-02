Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller is an NHL All-Star regular but with the rollout of a new format where players draft their teammates, Keller went through a brand new experience.

He was eventually drafted by the hometown captain Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs and honorary captain Justin Bieber in the fourth round.

“It was a different experience to years prior. It was cool that they changed it up there and good to be back with Auston. It’s pretty cool,” Keller said.

Keller joins Team Matthews and three of Matthews’ Maple Leafs teammates in Morgan Rielly, William Nylander and Mitch Marner.

He was asked if he felt more pressure since the game was being played in Toronto.

“No, not really,” Keller said. “I’m just enjoying it and having fun.”

The team is reared by goalies Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers.

Two other New Yorkers are on the squad in Mathew Barzal (Islanders) and Vincent Trocheck (Rangers) along with Filip Forsberg (Nashville Predators) and Alex DeBrincat (Detroit Red Wings) to round out the roster.

While Keller is not participating in any of the skills challenge events on Friday, he is planning on attending the event.

All-Star schedule

Keller and Team Matthews take on Team Hughes in the first round on Saturday. The winner of that matchup will face the winner of Team MacKinnon vs. Team McDavid for the winner-take-all, $1 million final.

Team Hughes is co-captained by brothers Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks and Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils. Their celebrity captain is Michael Buble.

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche lead Team MacKinnon with celebrity captain Tate McRae while Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers lead Team McDavid alongside celebrity captain Will Arnett.

OT

With Justin Bieber as the honorary captain, Keller was asked what his favorite Bieber song was. He went with a throwback.

“One that used to play a lot growing up was I think ‘Baby,'” he said.

