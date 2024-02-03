Close
Bol Bol taken off injury report; Damion Lee only Suns player still out

Feb 3, 2024, 3:52 PM | Updated: 4:08 pm

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns drives against Onyeka Okongwu #17 of the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on February 02, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BY DAMON ALLRED


Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee continues to rehab his knee after right meniscus surgery, and Bradley Beal will continue to play with a mask as his nasal fracture heals, but other than that the team is all systems go for Beal’s return to Washington on Sunday against the Wizards.

This is the first time in a few weeks that reserve big Bol Bol was a no-show on the injury report, having healed from a foot injury. He didn’t play in the loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, but head coach Frank Vogel said Bol would be available if needed.

Washington lists Marvin Bagley III (back) and Isaiah Livers (hip) as out with starters Tyus Jones (ankle), Bilal Coulibaly (back) and Kyle Kuzma (shoulder) all questionable.

Kevin Durant made his first return to Brooklyn on Wednesday and now Beal gets the chance to make his first return to Washington since the stars’ respective trades to Phoenix.

In 346 games while playing at home as a Wizard, Beal averaged 21.7 points on 38.6% 3-point shooting with 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. The matchup with Washington will be the finale of a seven-game road trip in which the Suns are 3-3 so far.

The game also marks one of six games before the All-Star break and one of two games before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday.

