PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Bradley Beal scores 43 points in return to Washington

Feb 4, 2024, 1:54 PM | Updated: 4:07 pm

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards signs autographs for fans after the game against the Houston Rockets at Capital One Arena on April 9, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Playing 11 years with one team is not something often seen in the NBA, but it always leaves a mark when it happens. On Sunday, Bradley Beal made his first return to D.C. since being traded from the Washington Wizards to the Phoenix Suns over the summer.

The star guard tallied 41 points through the first three quarters and finished with 43 points on 16-of-21 shooting, leading the Suns to a 140-112 win.

Beal was all smiles as he arrived at Capital One Arena, greeting arena personnel.

Beal was greeted back with a tribute video and a standing ovation when he was announced in the Suns’ starting lineup.

 

Ahead of the game, each of the coaches spoke about the special occasion. Vogel has some experience coaching these types of games, as recently as last Wednesday, when Kevin Durant made his return to Brooklyn for the first time.

