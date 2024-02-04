Suns’ Bradley Beal scores 43 points in return to Washington

Playing 11 years with one team is not something often seen in the NBA, but it always leaves a mark when it happens. On Sunday, Bradley Beal made his first return to D.C. since being traded from the Washington Wizards to the Phoenix Suns over the summer.

The star guard tallied 41 points through the first three quarters and finished with 43 points on 16-of-21 shooting, leading the Suns to a 140-112 win.

Beal was all smiles as he arrived at Capital One Arena, greeting arena personnel.

Bradley Beal returns to Capital One Arena to face his former team for the first time! Suns-Wizards, NEXT on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/IMyMzqRd65 — NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2024

Beal was greeted back with a tribute video and a standing ovation when he was announced in the Suns’ starting lineup.

3x All-Star.

Community Assist Award Winner.

The Real Deal. Join us in welcoming back to The District, Bradley Beal. 💙 pic.twitter.com/8ygLdtbPMB — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 4, 2024

Return to the District 💜 pic.twitter.com/tScMd1qQJ6 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 4, 2024

Ahead of the game, each of the coaches spoke about the special occasion. Vogel has some experience coaching these types of games, as recently as last Wednesday, when Kevin Durant made his return to Brooklyn for the first time.

“See how he’s doing, see how he’s feeling about the game, ask questions more than tell him certain things,” Suns coach Frank Vogel said. “This one’s unique I think because Brad was here for so long … but it’s a game where as a Phoenix Suns organization, we gotta get (a win), and that’s where his focus is, that’s where it should be.”

“I’m hopeful the crowd is super supportive of him. He played here a long time,” said Wizards interim coach Brian Keefe, who joined the Washington staff after Beal’s departure. “I know the impact that he had on the community and this organization. We should give him a big round of applause, for sure.”

Vogel then gave Beal a chance to take in the moment when Beal came out for the final time, hearing more support from the Washington crowd that once called him their own.

Beal checks out after scoring 43 points in his first game as an opponent in Washington. Vogel led the ovation. pic.twitter.com/a04gpijiHa — Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) February 4, 2024

The 43 points Beal scored is his most in a Suns uniform, besting the 37 he had against the Lakers last month.

Follow @AZSports