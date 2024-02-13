The Arizona Coyotes announced on Monday that they are re-signing director of amateur scouting Darryl Plandowski. Per club policy, the terms of the extension were not released.

Last week, the Coyotes also re-signed Alan Hepple as their team’s director of pro scouting.

Since Plandowski’s hire in 2020, the Coyotes have drafted several potential franchise cornerstones.

Logan Cooley, the third overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has been a regular in the desert this season. The 19-year-old has played in all 50 games so far.

This Logan Cooley goal was UNREAL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/09dF28oikh — Da Beauty League (@DaBeautyLeague) September 23, 2023

Defenseman J.J. Moser has been all business for the Coyotes since being drafted 60th overall in 2021. He’s racked up 15 assists while playing in 47 games this campaign.

Moser tucked that one right in 🤌 https://t.co/kzhkrJbvUz pic.twitter.com/AwGWiHSnW8 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) October 28, 2023

Coyotes fans have high hopes for 20-year-old Dylan Guenther. His tenure began in 2021 when he was the ninth overall pick in that year’s draft. The winger has four goals and five assists in his 13 games this season.

Arizona hired Plandowski in October 2020 after 12 years and one Stanley Cup (2020) with the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he most recently was the team’s assistant director of amateur scouting for the 2019-2020 season.

Before his promotion, he spent 11 seasons as the Lightning’s head amateur scout. He worked as an amateur scout for the Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins for 10 years prior to that.

“Darryl is a former Stanley Cup Champion who helped build the 2020 Tampa Bay Lightning into a championship team,” general manager Bill Armstrong said in a release. “His leadership in our amateur scouting department has helped build one of the strongest farm systems in the NHL, and the best is yet to come.”