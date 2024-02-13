Close
Arizona Coyotes extend director of amateur scouting Darryl Plandowski

Feb 12, 2024, 7:01 PM

(L-R) Director of Amateur scouting Darryl Plandowski, general manager Bill Armstrong and Associate ...

(L-R) Director of Amateur scouting Darryl Plandowski, general manager Bill Armstrong and Associate Director, Amateur Scouting Ryan Jankowski of the Arizona Coyotes hold the jersey for their ninth overall pick, Dylan Guenther, during the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft at Gila River Arena on July 23, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Kelsey Grant/NHLI via Getty Images)

Vincent DeAngelis's Profile Picture

BY VINCENT DEANGELIS


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Coyotes announced on Monday that they are re-signing director of amateur scouting Darryl Plandowski. Per club policy, the terms of the extension were not released.

Last week, the Coyotes also re-signed Alan Hepple as their team’s director of pro scouting.

Since Plandowski’s hire in 2020, the Coyotes have drafted several potential franchise cornerstones.

Logan Cooley, the third overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has been a regular in the desert this season. The 19-year-old has played in all 50 games so far.

Defenseman J.J. Moser has been all business for the Coyotes since being drafted 60th overall in 2021. He’s racked up 15 assists while playing in 47 games this campaign.

Coyotes fans have high hopes for 20-year-old Dylan Guenther. His tenure began in 2021 when he was the ninth overall pick in that year’s draft. The winger has four goals and five assists in his 13 games this season.

Arizona hired Plandowski in October 2020 after 12 years and one Stanley Cup (2020) with the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he most recently was the team’s assistant director of amateur scouting for the 2019-2020 season.

Before his promotion, he spent 11 seasons as the Lightning’s head amateur scout. He worked as an amateur scout for the Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins for 10 years prior to that.

“Darryl is a former Stanley Cup Champion who helped build the 2020 Tampa Bay Lightning into a championship team,” general manager Bill Armstrong said in a release. “His leadership in our amateur scouting department has helped build one of the strongest farm systems in the NHL, and the best is yet to come.”

