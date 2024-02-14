Close
Arizona Coyotes promote David Ludwig to assistant general manager

Feb 14, 2024, 12:03 PM

David Ludwig named Coyotes assistant GM...

David Ludwig (Arizona Coyotes Photo)

(Arizona Coyotes Photo)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday promoted and extended David Ludwig to the role of assistant general manager, the team announced.

Ludwig had been serving as the team’s director of operations and salary cap compliance, a position he held since 2020.

Ludwig’s new role with the Coyotes encompasses assisting general manager Bill Armstrong in both personnel and hockey operations, which includes salary cap management, contract negotiations and Collective Bargaining Agreement and legal issues.

“David has been an invaluable member of our hockey operations department,” Armstrong said in a statement Wednesday. “He has made tangible contributions as we continue to strengthen the foundation of how we do business.”

“We’re excited to have David play an increasingly significant role in helping us build a winner in the desert that will be sustainable over a long period of time.”

Before his time with the Coyotes, Ludwig worked for KO Sports, Inc. as an NHLPA-certified player agent.

His role at KO Sports included identifying elite hockey prospects in western Canada and the United States in addition to working on contract negotiations, arbitration cases, Collective Bargaining Agreement issues, endorsement and licensing contracts and the NHL Entry Draft.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to take on this new responsibility as assistant general manager and continue to help build the Coyotes organization into a perennial Stanley Cup contender,” Ludwig said in a release.

“With the leadership of Bill Armstrong and the support of (owner Alex Meruelo) combined with the hardworking, passionate people we have across all of our departments, the future is bright here in the desert and my family and I could not be happier to be a part of the long-term vision for the club.”

The extension and promotion of Ludwig comes after the team recently re-signed director of amateur scouting Darryl Plandowski and hired director of pro scouting Alan Hepple.

