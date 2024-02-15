Monty Williams was treated to a resounding ovation in his first game back since he was replaced as the Phoenix Suns head coach over the offseason.

Williams, now head coach of the Detroit Pistons, compiled a 194-115 record in his four seasons as head coach of the Suns and led the team to 27 playoff victories, highlighted by an appearance in the 2021 NBA Finals.

“I think about how blessed I was to coach here in this city and coach this team. All of the stuff that happened here was a huge treat for me and my family,” Williams said to the media before tip off.

The Suns honored Williams with a video tribute featuring highlights of the 2021 playoff run and more.

Devin Booker spoke on Tuesday about Williams’ impact on the franchise and his life.

“Finally found stability in my career,” Booker said. “I think starting with the bubble run in the year before until now, Mont(y) was a huge part of that in setting the culture, setting the foundation and turning Phoenix basketball into winning basketball.”

In his first season with the Detroit Pistons, Williams has the team out to an 8-45 record ahead of the All-Star break.

The Pistons have been playing better lately winning four of their last 10 games.

The tribute didn’t seem to affect the Suns from getting out to a fast start.

Phoenix held a 12-point lead at the end of the first quarter and doubled it before the Pistons could score a point in the second.

The Suns finished off the Pistons by a final score of 116-100 when it was all said and done.

