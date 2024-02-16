Close
WM Phoenix Open offering refund submissions for Saturday closure

Feb 15, 2024, 8:09 PM

Adam Svensson of Canada putts on the 18th green during the continuation of the second round of the ...

Adam Svensson of Canada putts on the 18th green during the continuation of the second round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 10, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The WM Phoenix Open is offering refund submissions to fans who were denied entrance on Saturday when the event’s gates were temporarily closed.

Fans looking to apply for a refund can email this address: orders@wmphoenixopen.com.

Rain in the area throughout portions of the week made several areas unusable for a heavily crowded event. In response to the congestion, the gates were temporarily closed, as was the sale of alcohol.

A portion of the WM Phoenix Open’s statement included, “We are aware that changes need to be made and will spend the upcoming months identifying those areas where change is necessary. Not just for Friday and Saturday, but for the entire week.”

The main concourse around the food and drink tents came to a crawl Saturday, and that’s when The Thunderbirds executive director Chance Cozby said the team huddled with security personnel to shut the gates, causing some fans with tickets to be turned away.

It was the first time the WM Phoenix Open had to shut down the entrances and stop alcohol sales.

Frustration on the course for some players continued building up into Sunday. Golfer Zach Johnson was filmed verbally confronting fans and telling them to “shut up” and later told AZCentral.com reporter Theo Mackie that he was likely “done” with the tournament.

At other points in the tournament, Jordan Spieth reacted to fans’ shouts on one tee-off, while Billy Horschel had words with fans to defend another golfer who was hitting a shot through jeers.

Nick Taylor won the tournament on Sunday evening in the second hole of a playoff after a few different weather-related delays over the week.

