TEMPE — Arizona State University’s Mountain America Stadium is trading in its hash marks for yardage markers as Sparky’s Fairway takes center stage beginning Thursday.

From March 7-17, golfers can take aim at the numerous targets painted all over the field from the various elevated driving mats littered along the north end zone bleachers.

Targets range from 50-160 yards, with numerous featuring ASU logos and colors.

Over at #ASU’s Mountain America Stadium for some GOLF. 🏌🏼‍♂️⛳️ Sparky’s Fairway is set to run from March 7-17. I may never leave… #SparkysFairway @asu365CU pic.twitter.com/hfYZmi24lY — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) March 7, 2024

The need-to-knows about Sparky’s Fairway

Sparky’s Fairway features double-digit “Inferno Bays” that can hold up to six people and range from $80-100 per hour. Each bay with receive scorecards that have different game modes that rely on power and precision.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchase online.

A few things about #SparkysFairway: – Bays start at $80

– Six people per bay

– Golf clubs are provided (9 iron, pitching wedge, sand wedge)

– Targets range from 50-160 yards

– There’s cornhole#asu365cu #asu pic.twitter.com/LrC5Dh8SFR — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) March 7, 2024

Time slots vary from 2:30 p.m. to 10:40 p.m. and parking off Rio Salado Parkway and Marine Heights Road is free for those attending.

Golfers can enter Sparky’s Fairway through the northeast side of the stadium at the Butterfield Kent Furst Student Athlete Facility.

In addition to swinging the sticks, food, drink and lawn games — including cornhole — are also available on the Sun Deck.

Do I need to bring my golf clubs?

Men’s and women’s golf clubs ranging from sand wedge to 9-iron are provided. Any club longer than that, and there could be some broken windows with about 160 yards of grass to work with.

Taking aim at #SparkysFairway over at Mountain America Stadium. #ASU (Not bad for one hand 😂) pic.twitter.com/CkqXRqHtS8 — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) March 7, 2024

Outside equipment is not allowed.

Unlike the Top Golf concept, the golf balls are what you would expect at your typical driving range.

