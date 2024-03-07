Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Sparky’s Fairway golf takes over Arizona State’s Mountain America Stadium

Mar 7, 2024, 2:42 PM

Sparky's Fairway at Mountain America Stadium...

Sparky's Fairway at Arizona State's Mountain America Stadium on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — Arizona State University’s Mountain America Stadium is trading in its hash marks for yardage markers as Sparky’s Fairway takes center stage beginning Thursday.

From March 7-17, golfers can take aim at the numerous targets painted all over the field from the various elevated driving mats littered along the north end zone bleachers.

Targets range from 50-160 yards, with numerous featuring ASU logos and colors.

The need-to-knows about Sparky’s Fairway

Sparky’s Fairway features double-digit “Inferno Bays” that can hold up to six people and range from $80-100 per hour. Each bay with receive scorecards that have different game modes that rely on power and precision.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchase online.

Time slots vary from 2:30 p.m. to 10:40 p.m. and parking off Rio Salado Parkway and Marine Heights Road is free for those attending.

Golfers can enter Sparky’s Fairway through the northeast side of the stadium at the Butterfield Kent Furst Student Athlete Facility.

In addition to swinging the sticks, food, drink and lawn games — including cornhole — are also available on the Sun Deck.

Do I need to bring my golf clubs?

Men’s and women’s golf clubs ranging from sand wedge to 9-iron are provided. Any club longer than that, and there could be some broken windows with about 160 yards of grass to work with.

Outside equipment is not allowed.

Unlike the Top Golf concept, the golf balls are what you would expect at your typical driving range.

Sparky's Fairway at Mountain America Stadium Sparky's Fairway at Mountain America Stadium Sparky's Fairway at Mountain America Stadium Sparky's Fairway at Mountain America Stadium Sparky's Fairway at Arizona State's Mountain America Stadium on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona State Football

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: What does Arizona State men’s basketball need to do against Bronny James and USC?

On the latest edition of State of the Sun Devils, the guys discuss what Arizona State men's basketball needs to do next.

2 days ago

Arizona State president Michael Crow...

Arizona Sports

Michael Crow: Arizona State upgrading operations before making athletic director hire

Arizona State's athletic director job opening is unfilled nearly four months after Ray Anderson departed. Michael Crow explained why.

2 days ago

Ricky Pearsall #WO23 of Florida participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium...

David Veenstra

Former Sun Devil, Valley native Ricky Pearsall dominates at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

Former Arizona State wide receiver and Corona Del Sol High School graduate Ricky Pearsall put on an impressive showing at the NFL Combine.

3 days ago

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels...

Kevin Zimmerman

Jayden Daniels talks potential Arizona State reunion with Raiders’ Antonio Pierce, landing spots

Quarterbacks run this 2024 NFL Draft, with the characters behind likely No. 1 pick Caleb Williams having everything to do with what happens.

6 days ago

An empty podium is seen at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by...

David Veenstra

What to watch for: 2024 NFL Scouting Combine schedule, preview and more

The NFL Scouting Combine begins this week in Indianapolis. Here's a complete guide for college and professional fans across Arizona.

9 days ago

Head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State football lands 2024 3-star DB recruit Nikko Klemm

Nikko Klemm, a three-star defensive back recruit from the 2024 class, announced his commitment to Arizona State football on Sunday.

11 days ago

Sparky’s Fairway golf takes over Arizona State’s Mountain America Stadium